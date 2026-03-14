Primary in Orem, Utah, donates more than 500 books to organizations

Primary children and their leaders from the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward stand with a representative from Foster Care of Utah and the books they donated to the organization from the book drive in September 2025 in Orem, Utah.

Primary children from the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward in Orem, Utah, collected over 500 books for a Primary service activity. The books were donated to three Utah organizations: Foster Care of Utah, Little Lambs of Utah and United Way.

The drive was held from Aug. 1 through Sept. 6, 2025. The Primary met together after the drive to clean and organize the books for donation. The Valiant classes then delivered the books.

Claudia Hales, coordinator at the United Way Community Center in American Fork, Utah, said she was grateful for the books the Primary donated.

Janice Bunting, standing back left, a counselor in the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward Primary presidency, with the American Fork (Utah) United Way Community Center, after books from the ward Primary book drive were donated in September 2025. | Provided by Janice Bunting

“This was a very, absolutely thoughtful opportunity for us to be the recipients of those books that have been a blessing. They are well appreciated. They are essential for our children in our center [and] in our community,” Hales said.

Hales described how reading opens new avenues for children to learn, grow and discover the world around them.

One blessing from having the donated books has been “the smiles that the children have when they receive a book and, of course, the smiles of the moms. They become so excited to explore a new book [and] read a new book,” Hales said.

Hales shared that it was an unexpected blessing to receive the donation from the Primary.

A bookshelf in the American Fork (Utah) United Way Community Center is filled with donated books from the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward Primary book drive in September 2025. | Claudia Hales

Katie Applegate, a member of the Valiant Primary classes, said, “It made me feel really happy that other people could have books so I could share my love of reading.”

The 7- to 11-year-old Valiant-age children went to the Foster Care of Utah location to help deliver the donated books.

Primary kids from the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward with the representative from the Little Lambs organization in Orem, Utah, in September 2025. | Janice Bunting

Wyatt Crouchet, a member of a Valiant Primary class, said, “I feel good about giving books to the people who don’t have parents right now, and it made me feel nice and warm inside.”

Lydia Applegate of a Valiant Primary class shared that members of the ward donated their books along with boxes to put them in.

“I feel happy and really excited because it was my first service project,” Lydia said.

Books donated by ward members for the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward Primary book drive in Orem, Utah, in September 2025. | Janice Bunting

The ward Primary service project follows the invitation given by the Primary general presidency — President Susan H. Porter; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor — in January 2025, for Primary children worldwide to hold annual service activities.

The General Handbook, section 12.2.1.3, says:

“Primary presidencies may also organize an annual community service activity. Where possible, this activity focuses on serving children. Valiant-age children can help plan it. The activity provides children an opportunity to invite friends and ward members to join in community service.”