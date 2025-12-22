From left, Primary children and others in the Mona Vale Ward, Christchurch New Zealand Stake, harvest vegetables for a Primary service activity on April 12, 2025; Primary children in the Garland Utah Stake prepare to take part in a service activity on Saturday, April 12, 2025; Primary children in the Tenechaco Ward hold a cleanup project in Veracruz, Mexico, on July 18, 2025.

All throughout 2025, Primary children of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have answered the invitation to hold service activities.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and her counselors — Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor — issued the invitation on Jan. 9.

“We hope this worldwide effort will help children realize they are an important part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and can contribute in meaningful ways. As the children serve, they will grow in their love for the Savior and feel joy as they share His love with others,” said the statement from the Primary general presidency.

And President Porter told the Church News in February, “As children bring what they have to offer, the Savior will magnify it.”

She continued, “We are helping them identify that the Spirit will guide them because they are involved in the sacred work of Christ, which is blessing all of His sons and daughters.”

Now, at the end of the year, the Primary general presidency is expressing gratitude.

“Thank you, Primary teachers and leaders, for your work to help the Primary children come to know the Savior through service,” said Sister Browning in a Dec. 5 Facebook post. “We have seen your annual service activities across the world and are so grateful for the time and effort you’ve put in to help the Primary kids plan, serve and invite as the Savior did.”

In a Dec. 12 Facebook post, Sister Wright also thanked Primary leaders for all that they do.

“Thank you for choosing to say yes to serving in such a precious part of the Lord’s vineyard and loving those little ones. We love you, and we love the precious little children you have been called to serve,” she said.

Primary children have served other children since the Primary organization was organized on Aug. 25, 1878. For example, for many years after Primary Children’s Hospital was built in Salt Lake City in 1922, Primary children donated pennies to support the care of children.

This legacy continued in 2025 and beyond. The General Handbook, section 12.2.1.3, says:

“Primary presidencies may also organize an annual community service activity. Where possible, this activity focuses on serving children. Valiant-age children can help plan it. The activity provides children an opportunity to invite friends and ward members to join in community service.”

A Primary child in the La Chorrera Panama Stake helps paint a new line in the parking lot of the stake center in La Chorrera, Panama, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Examples of Primary service activities

Throughout this past year, the Church News learned of Primary service activities throughout the world, including the following:

Children from the Tenechaco Ward in the Tuxpan Mexico Stake served at an iguana sanctuary.

The Chichester Ward Primary in the Portsmouth England Stake picked up litter along the Chichester Canal.

Primary children in the Garland Utah Stake took part in a donation drive, with the theme “Helping Children from Garland to Africa.”

Children of the La Chorrera Panamá Stake cleaned, planted, recycled, painted signs and donated clothing in the stake center parking lot.

The Mona Vale Ward Primary in the Christchurch New Zealand Stake harvested and planted vegetables for people in their ward.

Children in the Alliance Texas Stake found multiple projects on JustServe.org and the JustServe app to help people in need.

The Milton Keynes Ward Primary in the Northampton England Stake put bags together for children in the hospital.

Children in the San Rafael California Stake assembled backpacks, hygiene kits and sack lunches, and created handmade cards and stuffed teddy bears.

Barrhead Ward Primary children in the Edmonton Alberta North Stake made “Blessing Bags” for those in need.

Children in the Lenexa Kansas Stake collected birthday cake supplies for other children in foster care.

The Manchester Ward Primary in the Bremerton Washington Stake made blankets.

The Three Forks Ward Primary of the Far West Missouri Stake made bookmarks for children.

Children in the Medicine Hat Alberta Stake helped collect boxes of cereal for the women’s shelter.

The Beaufort Ward Primary in the Hilton Head South Carolina Stake made kindness rocks for the community.

The Primary children of the Liahona 2nd Ward (English) in the Nuku’alofa Tonga Liahona Stake picked up rubbish at the beach and surrounding areas.

Children in the St Johns Arizona Stake made service scratch-off cards with ideas from the children’s leadership committee.

Children in the Buckeye Arizona Stake collected toys and “birthday in a box” kits for children in shelters.

The Twin Falls 16th Ward Primary in the Twin Falls Idaho South Stake made craft supply kits for friends in foster care.

The Park Avenue and 12th Wards in the Logan Utah South Stake made care kits for the community.

The Providence 6th Ward Primary in the Providence Utah South Stake made personal hygiene kits for families in need and for teens.

Primary children in the Davao Philippines Buhangin Stake made care packages with the theme “Go Out and Be a Light.”

Church members can submit stories, videos, drawings and photos through the Friend magazine. Ward and branch leaders can submit stories to unit histories through the online unit history tool.

Members of the Barrhead Ward Primary in the Edmonton Alberta North Stake make "Blessing Bags" as part of a Primary service activity on Aug. 28, 2025. | Jenny Williams

Learn more about Primary service activities

Each of the two Friend to Friend events of the past year demonstrated these service activities in action and how children can plan, invite and serve.

In the February episode, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, counseled with a Valiant-age class in Salt Lake City before and after their service activity.

In September, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, were with Primary children in the Philippines as they made hygiene kits for other children who have particular needs.

Parents and Primary leaders can watch these episodes again with their children on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel.

For questions and answers about the initiative, see this Church News article.

The Primary general presidency joined the Church News podcast in February to discuss the worldwide effort. Listen to that episode below or wherever podcasts are found.