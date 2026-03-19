Church Military Relations, Transitional Services collaborate with First Step House to better serve veterans

Individuals with Church Military Relations and Transitional Services listen to Gabby Persons, program manager and a licensed clinical social worker at Valor House, front center, during a tour of Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The Transitional Services office within the Welfare and Self-Reliance Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers support and resources for individuals facing mental illness, homelessness or reentry after incarceration, including military veterans.

One of the main initiatives of the Church’s Military Relations, Chaplain Services and Prison Ministries Division of the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department is to provide support and resources for Latter-day Saint veterans worldwide.

On Tuesday, March 17, a group of specialists from the Transitional Services office joined with a Church military relations missionary couple and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dan Patterson, a manager in Church Military Relations, for tours of Valor House, transitional housing for veterans located on the Salt Lake City VA campus, and First Step House Central City Treatment/Housing (434 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City), a nonprofit organization offering residential and outpatient addiction recovery treatment, housing services and support for individuals with low income and behavioral health challenges.

Individuals with Church Military Relations and Transitional Services listen to Gabby Persons, program manager and a licensed clinical social worker at Valor House, front center, before they tour the Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

For Transitional Service specialists, one of the purposes of Tuesday’s gathering was to learn how they could work more effectively together with First Step House to minister to the homeless and improve access to their programs. Additionally, the Church’s military relations hopes to enhance its support for Latter-day Saint veterans and their families.

Mary T. Calhoon, First Step House’s developmental director, led the tour of both facilities. In addition to each tour, participants met with Gabby Persons, program director at Valor House, and Dan Mulcahy, director of substance use disorder treatment services, and were permitted to ask an abundance of questions.

Mary T. Calhoon, development director at First Step House, speaks to individuals from Church Military Relations and Transitional Services before they tour First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“We will assess anybody and any one situation. We will try to work with that situation to the best of our ability to ensure that they get the help they need,” Mulcahy told the group. “Our focus is on the people. ... We are always about working with community partners to accomplish that goal.”

Added Calhoon, “First Step House is committed to healthcare housing and wrap around holistic support for folks who are facing some of life’s biggest challenges.”

Mary T. Calhoon, development director at First Step House, speaks to members of Church Military Relations and Transitional Services at First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

During the tour, Calhoon said First Step House has long appreciated the support of the Church, particularly through the Bishop’s Storehouse, Deseret Industries and area humanitarian programs.

“The Church makes it possible for us to feed all the people we need to feed, not only at First Step House but also in our treatment programs. We have 700 mouths to feed on any given day, and the donations from the Bishop’s Storehouse make a lot of that possible,” she said, adding that the Church also helps “set people up for success” when transitioning out of a program at First Step House back into the community.

Terrance Gibson, food services manager at First Step House, greets members of Church Military Relations and Transitional Services as they tour First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

During the tour of Valor House and First Step House’s residential treatment facility, participants gained insights into the facilities and their operations.

Greg Young, who manages the Church’s Ogden Transitional Services office, said it is a “huge blessing” for the Church to be able to collaborate with such “valuable resources” in Valor House and First Step House.

Individuals from Church Military Relations and Transitional Services stand outside before touring First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“I’m grateful for all those who take the time to take care of those who truly need it, those that are homeless, downtrodden, the poor and needy,” he said. “I truly think that this is where the Savior would come to minister to these people in these facilities who need Him the most.”

Matt Kimmel, a specialist who manages the Church’s Transitional Services in Las Vegas, Nevada, and St. George, Utah, was impressed by what he saw.

Julie Erkelens, left, and Matt Kimel, right, Transitional Services specialists for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, tour Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“With Valor House, my top takeaway is the level of compassion that they are willing to show and help the veterans there to take away barriers to allow them to progress and move forward,” he said. “With First Step House, what I loved is that those experiencing homelessness for whatever reason, they need more than one resource or one organization to fill all of the gaps that they have in their lives. [First Step House] is so comprehensive, so well thought out, and it’s very compassionate the way they go about it.”

Julie Erkelens, another Transitional Services specialist who managers offices in Utah (Logan, Ogden, Brigham City) and Mesa, Arizona, appreciated how quickly most patients can be admitted, depending on circumstances.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dan Patterson, a manager in Church Military Relations, right, listens to Gabby Persons, program manager and a licensed clinical social worker at Valor House, left, speak while touring the Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“What I love is that they said they help those how are most in need. It’s helpful because we see those people often,” she said. “Truthfully, waiting one more day is so hard for some of these individuals.”

David Young, who manages the Salt Lake City Transitional Services, said the tour provided “good perspective on how community resources are able to help accomplish the mission of the Church.”

An addiction recovery program flyer is posted at First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Patterson also expressed gratitude for having “one more” resource to help Latter-day Saint military veterans in their time of need.

“That’s our role — to connect our veterans with resources to help and support them," Patterson said. “This is one more, and it’s a big and powerful one. We are super excited to be in this partnership.”

Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Patterson said the next step for Church Military Relations is to systematize the referral process and begin training stake military relations specialists to refer those veterans in need.

“In the military, we sometimes like to suffer in silence. But those stake military relations specialists can grab a veteran by the hand and say, ‘Let me help you,’” he said.

Sister Erika Morillo, a military relations missionary, listens to Gabby Persons, program manager and a licensed clinical social worker at Valor House, speak before touring the Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Individuals from Church military relations and Transitional Services tour the Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ military relations and Transitional Services tour the Valor House on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Anfred Morillo, a military relations missionary, left, and Matt Kimel, a Transitional Services specialist, right, walk up stairs in Central City Apartments during a tour of First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Mary T. Calhoon, development director at First Step House, speaks to members of Church Military Relations and Transitional Services as they tour First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Individuals from the Church's Military Relations and Transitional Services stand outside before touring First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Shane Archibald, medical director and nurse practitioner at First Step House, speaks to members of Church Military Relations and Transitional Services as they tour First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

First Step House in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News