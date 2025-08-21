U.S. military and Church leaders connect during Bishops’ Central Storehouse visit

Members of the U.S. Military prepare to take a tour of the Church's 500,000+ square foot Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, as they learn more about how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cares for those in need around the world.

In an effort to gain mutual understanding, military recruiters from the different services of the U.S. military toured the Bishops’ Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and met with members of the Church’s Military Relations and Chaplain Services Division on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The event included 22 people from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Reserves, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Utah Air National Guard.

Members of the U.S. Military take a photo with members of the Church's Military Relations division after a tour the Church's Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | Elder Mark J. Wiest

During their visit, they learned about how the Church teaches principles of sacrifice, service, selflessness and being involved in something bigger than themselves — which are also values espoused by the military.

The service men and women were impressed by the order, cleanliness and organization of the 500,000-square-foot warehouse. Rows and columns of food and supplies fill the storehouse, which includes a bulk storage area, rack storage and freezer and cooler space.

Members of the U.S. Military tour the Church's Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, as they learn more about how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cares for those in need around the world. | Mary Richards, Church News

Sgt. Ian Taylor, from Springville, Utah, said he knew about the facility because he has been a member of the Church his whole life, but this was his first time getting to tour it as a representative of the Marine Corps.

Speaking from his own experience, he said, “It’s amazing to see just how much connection there is and how much effort there is both on the military side and the Church’s side in order to shake hands and make something move.”

Todd Linton, a retired Air Force colonel and director of the Church’s Military Relations and Chaplain Services Division, talked to them about how the Church is able to support others around the world in times of need.

“When we work together in a cause for good, it’s amazing what can happen,” he said.

After the tour of the storehouse, Steven J. Lund, who was recently released as the Young Men general president and served in the military, spoke to the recruiters and answered their questions.

“What you have seen here is the Church,” he said.

Recently released Young Men general president Steven J. Lund, who is an Army veteran, speaks to members of the U.S. Military at the Bishops' Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | Mary Richards, Church News

He said God helped him in his journey by leading him to join the U.S. Army after his full-time mission. He also told a story from early in his military experience where he stood up for his beliefs and the promises he had made to God, in hopes of helping them understand the youth and young adults of the Church.

Youth in the Church “come from a culture of service,” Brother Lund said. “They believe that they have a duty to contribute. … It is embedded in their character.”

The recruiters asked questions about full-time missionary service and timing, requirements and other factors. They also discussed opportunities and settings where they could talk to youth and young adults about options to serve in the National Guard, Reserves, ROTC or a Service Academy. And they learned more about how local Church congregations and the Military Relations division strive to support Latter-day Saints in the military wherever they are stationed worldwide.

Related Story Serving those who serve: How the Church is supporting military members and their families

Sgt. Taylor served a full-time mission in Hong Kong before joining the Marines and knows there are other youth who may not know what they should do with their lives after a mission.

“Being able to see the changes in the lives of these youth as they make the decisions to serve a mission, to serve their country, they go hand in hand,” he said.

Members of the U.S. Military tour the Church's Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, as they learn more about how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cares for those in need around the world. | Mary Richards, Church News

The recruiters each received a copy of the For the Strength of Youth Guide, the Church’s 2024 Caring for Those in Need Annual Summary and an invitation to attend the Salt Lake Temple open house from April to October 2027.

Dan Patterson, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and manager of the Church’s Military Relations division, invited the group to use the division as a resource and call with any questions they have.

He said joining the military doesn’t mean giving up core values or trading identities — which President Russell M. Nelson has taught are being a child of God, child of the covenant and disciple of Jesus Christ.

“Being an officer or being enlisted, a Marine, soldier, sailor, special forces, whatever that is that you identify with, that is important — but we believe the core things that are the most important are those three that I just mentioned,” Patterson said. “And we believe that’s key for helping our military members as they go through these transitions in their lives.”