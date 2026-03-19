Young adults with disabilities use their talents to serve

A young man guides the hands of a young man who is blind over the sacrament table.

Angela Packard is a young single adult living in the San Pedro Ward of the San Antonio Texas North Stake. She is an aunt, ministering sister and community volunteer. She also lives with various disabilities, including cerebral palsy, an intellectual disability and the autoimmune disorder myasthenia gravis.

Packard said she recognizes that her efforts to serve in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her community look different from other people’s, but that has never dampened her enthusiasm.

“It’s a gift from Heavenly Father that He’s given me,” she said of her love of service.

The Church has been a place for Packard to utilize that gift as she served in the stake Relief Society presidency and now as a Primary substitute teacher. She has also been assigned to be a buddy during Primary for a child with ADHD and autism.

Angela Packard, a member of the San Pedro Ward in the San Antonio Texas North Stake, smiles with Primary children after church on March 15, 2026. Packard serves as a Primary substitute teacher. | Provided by Angela Packard

“It has been remarkable to see, even with her disability, she has a place where she can soar and be included and really impact other people. So I think the Church has been a great blessing for her,” said her mother, Alison Packard.

Angela Packard is one of many young adults with disabilities who use their unique talents to serve their communities, families and wards. Read their stories from the Western United States and Canada below.

Serving is a privilege

Elder Ashton Curtis is a nonverbal service missionary diagnosed with autism living in the Bear Canyon Ward of the Tucson Arizona East Stake. He was completely unable to communicate with others until two years ago, when he learned how to use a letter board.

Elder Ashton Curtis, center, poses for a photo in front of the Tucson Arizona Temple with his parents, Helen and Judd Curtis, April 2025. | Provided by Helen Curtis

His mother, Helen Curtis, said implementing letterboards “unlocked” Elder Curtis’s mind. She said his first request once he could communicate was to be baptized, and his second was to serve a mission. He has since received his temple endowment and now blesses and passes the sacrament with assistance.

“People can see limits in autistic individuals, but I proudly kiss those limits goodbye,” Elder Curtis said using his letter board. “Very many autistic individuals can become familiar with and receive blessings in the sacred temple, serve in their congregations and serve their community.”

As a service missionary, Elder Curtis serves at the local bishops’ storehouse, a community food bank and More Than a Bed, an organization that offers free supplies, clothing and furniture to foster children. He also serves on a speller’s advisory board, helping other nonspeakers in his community learn skills to communicate.

Elder Ashton Curtis, a service missionary in the Tucson Arizona East Stake, works at the local bishops' storehouse in November 2025. | Provided by Helen Curtis

“I give people new hope that Heavenly Father knows all about their situation and will aid in achieving their righteous desires,” he said, acknowledging that he always wanted to serve a mission but didn’t know if it would be possible. “Serving a mission is a privilege and a blessing, and I highly recommend it. I am ever thankful that I can serve a mission.”

Using talents to serve

Dakotah Simmons uses her talents to bless her Sierra Ranch Ward in the North Las Vegas Nevada Stake, serving as the ward bulletin board specialist, where she decorates the chalkboard and bulletin board in the Relief Society room to include a welcome message and seasonal doodles.

Simmons said she’s been an artist since she was a child. This calling “allows me to kind of extend my hobby a bit,” she said.

Dakotah Simmons decorates the chalkboard in her ward's Relief Society room on March 8, 2026. Simmons serves as the bulletin board specialist in the Sierra Ranch Ward in the North Las Vegas Nevada Stake. | Provided by Heather Morris

Simmons also enjoys fulfilling her ministering assignment. Because she can’t drive, her ministering companion picks her up so they can visit their assigned sisters together.

“It just feels nice to be included in helping with serving others,” Simmons said. “It feels like I’m being a part of a community.”

Simmons’ mother, Heather Morris, said she’s appreciated seeing her daughter be “not just accepted, but grow as a person in the ward.”

Blessing others with the gift of music

Elder Nathan Smith, a service missionary with spina bifida, is from the Nottingham Ward in the Sherwood Park Alberta Stake. He claims to have the best assignment ever: “I serve others by sharing my love for uplifting music with them.”

Elder Smith runs a music appreciation class at a retirement home with his mother, Cindy Smith, in addition to helping her with music time in nursery and Primary.

Elder Nathan Smith of the Nottingham Ward in the Sherwood Park Alberta Stake joins a video conference during his online missionary training in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2026. | Provided by Cindy Smith

“I’ve introduced the seniors to Just Dance, my favorite game, and since I’m in a wheelchair, I’ve shown them how they can still dance with their arms while staying seated. Some seniors struggle with standing and balance,” Elder Smith wrote to the Church News.

Cindy Smith recalled meeting with a physician so Elder Smith could have his pre-service physical evaluation. She said the doctor was “visibly moved and told us how impressed he was with the service missionary program — that it would accommodate Nathan and allow him the opportunity to serve.”

“It is such a privilege to be Nathan’s parents and to navigate this life with him,” Smith said. “It would be easiest to keep him home, bubbled off and safe. However, we’ve had the distinct impression that Nathan is supposed to be out in his community, engaging with others.”

Elder Nathan Smith, front center, smiles with his family in front of the Stonehenge landmark in England on August 9, 2025. | Provided by Cindy Smith

Elder Smith’s parents and two siblings living at home agree that he brings a special missionary spirit to their home, inspiring them to be the best versions of themselves.

“We have been reminded of just how meaningful service can be irrespective of someone’s limitations,” said Elder Smith’s father, Chris Smith. “God takes us as we are and can magnify our efforts for good, regardless of how small or imperfect they may seem to us.”

Advocating for young adults

Chase Ward participates in his Deseret Wells Ward in the Queen Creek Arizona Central Stake by serving as the ward assistant technology specialist. His responsibilities include turning on the ward’s sacrament meeting broadcast each week so homebound members and others can view the services remotely.

His mother, Kim Ward, said members of their ward who hadn’t come to church in a long time recently started attending again. Those ward members said they returned to church largely thanks to the broadcast that Chase Ward turned on each week.

Chase Ward starts the sacrament meeting broadcast for the Desert Wells Ward in the Queen Creek Arizona Central Stake on March 8, 2026. Ward has served as the ward assistant technology specialist for four and half years. | Provided by Kim Ward

Kim Ward is currently a service missionary specifically assigned to support ward and stake disability specialists. She feels strongly that young adults with disabilities have a lot to offer.

“This voice for this age group I feel like is not heard as much,” she said. She often advocates for her son to do things like offer prayers or read scriptures during Sunday School. “As the ward is seeing him more and more do things, then they’re more prone to ask.”

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For instance, Ward participated in his ward’s Christmas program by reading a portion of Luke 2. The music director asked him to read it over the pulpit because she had heard about his experience doing adapted plays.

Service beyond a mission

Ward met Noah Christensen, another YSA with a disability, when the two participated in adapted plays through the city of Mesa, Arizona.

Christensen was a service missionary from 2020 to 2022 and now serves at the Mesa Arizona Temple and in the Superstition Mountain YSA Ward of the Mesa Arizona East Stake.

Noah Christensen — a member of the Superstition Mountain YSA Ward in the Mesa Arizona East Stake — poses for a photo in Mesa, Arizona, September 2025. | Provided by Becky Christensen

“Even though my mission is over, I still have my whole life to continue working in the temple and doing service for others,” he said.

Christensen serves on his ward activities committee, which he says is great for him because he loves being social and meeting new people.

“When I was called, I was so excited — I wanted to tell everybody about it,” he said.