New Relief Society videos to help with discussions, counseling, ministering

The Relief Society general presidency and general advisory council participate in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

This month, in conjunction with the Relief Society worldwide devotional and the 184th anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released several brief discussion videos for women.

The 10 videos feature the 10 members of the Relief Society general advisory council, which works with the Relief Society general presidency to help meet the needs of women around the world.

The videos are in the Gospel Library under Adults, then Women, then Relief Society Devotionals, then 2026 Relief Society Devotional.

These videos each last two to four minutes and cover important topics designed to assist local Relief Society leaders in supporting and uplifting sisters they serve, explained Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson. They can be used at any time during the year as a jumping-off point for discussions, counseling and ministering.

All of the messages were prepared with the women of the Church in mind, President Johnson said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, speaks with the Relief Society general advisory council during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional and additional videos made available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Below are the five topics covered in the 10 videos and a quote from each general advisory council member’s video.

‘Finding strength and relief in Jesus Christ’

Years ago, Sister Dana Earl started writing down times when she felt the Spirit or felt the Savior’s relief at a time when she needed it. In the process, she began to see God’s hand in her life.

“I’m convinced that Heavenly Father wants us to have experiences with Him. I believe that’s why we have scriptures — is so we have experiences with Him,” she said.

Sister Hannah Miller bore testimony that prayers are heard and they are answered perfectly.

“Because the Lord cares about you, He cares about your prayers, He cares about the things that weigh on your mind and heart, He cares about what keeps you up at night,” she said. “And those answers will come. They will.”

‘Managing competing priorities’

As an emergency physician, Sister Sharlene Miner takes care of those who are sick or in pain.

“My goals are to first love God and to love others. And so in a very short period of time, I have to establish a relationship of trust and I have to help other people feel the love of God,” Sister Miner said.

As she seeks to share the love of Jesus Christ with others, her own heart is filled.

Sister Sandra Singer and Sister Sharlene Miner of the Relief Society general advisory council participate in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The concept of “remember” is what helps Sister Garna Mejia manage competing priorities.

“I think Heavenly Father is asking us to remember because He’s hoping that we will learn to trust Him. If we can trust Him, then whatever comes our way, we’ll be able to get through it,” she said.

‘Building emotional resilience’

Sister Mitzi Semo was a young mother when her husband was injured at work.

“When I think of being resilient emotionally, I think of the peace that the Savior gives you and helps you feel,” she said. Regardless of the outcome, she knew the Savior was there and would help her.

From left, Sister Mitzi Semo, Sister Carolee Scowcroft and Sister Garna Mejia of the Relief Society general advisory council participate in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Carolee Scowcroft has learned from her ancestors how to face emotional challenges.

“And I have learned that challenges — just like Christ is the way — challenges are the plan.” These can be faced in conjunction with the Savior, she said.

‘Staying committed when facing offense, hurt or trials’

Once, Sister Elaine Thornton had a tough experience with a Church leader. She realized that maybe she had hurt people too and may also need mercy.

“We as sisters can offer each other this sort of beautiful grace and unity, realizing we all have something that we’re silently suffering through,” she said.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, right, speaks with Sister Elaine Thornton of the Relief Society general advisory council during filming of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Eme Martin said sometimes someone may feel justified when they have been hurt and their heart wants to stay hard.

But, she said, “the best way to move forward is to faithfully let Him love us.”

‘Discovering the divine design in my family’

There was a time when Sister Sandra Singer and her husband moved to another country far from their families. They found out they had a bigger family wherever they lived because of the Church.

“It is because of this, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the covenants that we make — that we all have the opportunity to have a family,” she said.

Sister Andrea McConkie’s husband died young, and she has been a single parent since.

She said she has seen God’s hand in sustaining her through her covenants with Him.

“When I strengthen that covenant relationship, what it does is it helps me to love more like He does.”

Related Stories Relief Society worldwide devotional emphasizes covenantal relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ

Members of the Relief Society general advisory council speak with the general presidency during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional and additional videos made available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, speaks with the Relief Society general advisory council with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional and additional videos made available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left, Sister Andrea McConkie and Sister Dana Earl of the Relief Society general advisory council participate in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Elaine Thornton of the Relief Society general advisory council listens while filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News