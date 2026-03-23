Jason Wright: 7 days to Easter

Easter celebrates the single most important event in human history: the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Church’s “Love, Share, Invite” initiative reminds us that sharing the gospel doesn’t require a pulpit, a formal lesson or perfect timing. It often happens through sincere, everyday moments of faith.

The tools may be modern, but the message is refreshingly ancient. What we’re really sharing is the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

As Easter approaches, here are seven modern ways to love, share and invite. Each is easy enough to do in a single day, but meaningful enough to point those we love toward the risen Savior.

Taken together, these small efforts can help focus our hearts on the miracle we celebrate each Easter morning.

Day 1: Rise in your own heart

Study the Resurrection story and journal your impressions.

Before sharing Easter with anyone else, begin by letting it deepen your own faith. Spend a few minutes reading a Resurrection account: Luke 24, John 20 or 3 Nephi 11. Then write down a few impressions in a journal or notes app. What does the Resurrection mean to you personally? How has Christ lifted you?

The most powerful testimony we share later often begins in private moments like these.

Hands are folded in prayer on a Holy Bible. | Adobe.com

Day 2: Rise on social media

Share a testimony of the Resurrection.

Modern disciples carry something the early apostles never had: a digital voice that can reach hundreds or even thousands of people instantly. Consider posting a brief, personal reflection about why Easter matters to you. Think less “announcement,” more “confession of faith.” It might be something you would say to a friend at lunch, in the park or during a break at church. Perhaps pair it with a favorite scripture or image. In a world where social feeds are filled with noise, something real and personal about Christ can stop the scroll.

Day 3: Rise by sharing inspired media

Share a message from the Church’s Easter initiative.

Each year the Church publishes powerful Easter videos and images centered on Jesus Christ. Rather than reinventing the message, share one and add a short personal note about why it resonates with you. Sometimes the easiest way to testify of Christ is to amplify inspired content that already exists.

Day 4: Rise through kindness to a stranger

Serve someone you do not know.

One remarkable thing about the Savior’s ministry is how often He served people He had never met. He did not limit His compassion to those already in His circle. Pay for the meal of the person behind you in the drive-through. Leave a generous tip. Help someone carry groceries. Offer a kind word to someone having a difficult day. A small act of Christlike kindness toward a stranger can be a beautiful testimony of Him.

Day 5: Rise through conversation

Share why Easter matters to you.

The restored gospel spreads most naturally through everyday conversation. Mention to a coworker or friend that Easter week means something important to you. Share a short thought about Christ’s Resurrection. Conversations, not sermons, open unexpected doors.

Day 6: Rise by gathering

Create a small moment at home centered on Christ.

You don’t have to wait for Sunday. Gather the people already in your life: family, roommates, neighbors. Create something small and sacred right where you are. Read a Resurrection scripture aloud together. Watch a short Easter video. Share a brief devotional thought over dinner. Leave a copy of “The Living Christ” on the kitchen table and see who picks it up. The invitation doesn’t need to be formal. It just needs to be sincere. It can begin at your own kitchen table.

Jesus Christ is depicted speaking to Mary Magdalene outside the Garden Tomb in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Day 7: Rise by inviting

Invite someone to Palm Sunday worship.

General conference will be held April 4-5, coinciding with Easter on Sunday, April 5. The First Presidency announced that on Palm Sunday this year — March 29 — local congregations will hold a one-hour sacrament meeting rather than the usual two-hour meeting block.

Consider asking a friend, neighbor or co-worker: “Would you like to join me at church on Palm Sunday?”

Many people are more open to attending church around Easter than at any other time of year. They’re looking for permission, for an open door, for a warm face they already trust. A humble invitation may be all they need.

The message that never changes

Technology evolves. Culture changes. Tools multiply. But the heart of the gospel remains constant.

Whether through a social media post, a journal entry, a conversation with a friend or a kind act for a stranger, we are really sharing the same message first declared at an empty tomb 2,000 years ago on the first Easter morning.

The tomb was sealed.

The stone was heavy.

The guards were posted.

None of it was enough.

He is risen.

— Jason F. Wright is the president of the Blue Ridge YSA Branch in the Winchester Virginia Stake