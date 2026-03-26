During this Easter season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new music video on its youth-focused Strive to Be YouTube channel to commemorate the Atonement, Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Greater Love,” on the 2026 Youth Album, rejoices in the good news of the gospel.

The music and lyrics are by Austin Armstrong, Mina Brett, Ashley Hess and Brandon Pak. Bettyarah Kaleopa is the artist.

The YouTube description says: “‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends’ (John 15:13). This is the good news of the gospel. The Savior died and then rose again for those He loved — for YOU. Because of Him, ‘there is a place that feels like home. Somewhere you’ll never be alone. Here in the presence of the One.’”

This is the first song that Kaleopa, who is from Samoa, has sung for the Church and Strive to Be. She is grateful it is now known not only in the Pacific but around the world — but even though thousands have seen her in the music video, she said the song is not about her, it is about Jesus Christ.

“The message reminds us that there is no greater love than the love of Jesus Christ,” she wrote to the Church News. “Because of this music, I have the opportunity to share my testimony and help others feel Christ’s love within their hearts.”

When she recorded the song, Kaleopa said she felt nervous and pressured to do her best. She was excited to sing the song but worried about hitting the perfect notes. Once she started singing, she felt peace and joy.

“The message of the song helped calm me,” she said. “I also felt deep gratitude while singing this Easter song, feeling that it was another blessing from my Heavenly Father and an opportunity for me to take another step forward in sharing my testimony.”

Jesus Christ comforts a woman in this scene from the "Greater Love" music video from Strive to Be. | Screenshot from Strive to Be YouTube channel

As youth and others around the world listen to the song, she hopes they grow closer to God and learn the true meaning of Easter and the love of Jesus Christ — “the kind of love that is patient, selfless and willing to sacrifice for others.”

She also hopes that people know that the Savior’s greater love is always there for them, and that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ know each of them personally.

“When we think deeply about this message, we realize that Jesus Christ invites us to give Him our burdens and our pain, and in return He gives us strength, comfort and peace. I also hope this song helps others feel and realize that the Atonement of Christ is His gift to us so that we can have everlasting happiness and eternal peace,” she wrote.

Many people also responded to Strive to Be’s Instagram post about the song to ask for the sheet music, which can also be found in the Church’s online music library for voice and piano, guitar and ukulele.

See the full lyrics below.

Greater Love



1. If you’ve been wond’rin’ where you belong,

Look no further than the nail prints in His hands.

If you’ve been wand’rin’, out on your own,

Go no further, lay your burdens where you stand.

There is a place that feels like home,

Somewhere you’ll never be alone,

Here in the presence of the One,

Here in His presence,

In His presence.



There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love than this.

He gave His life so we could live.

There is no greater love,

No greater love.



2. If you’ve been hurting, come to the throne,

Let Him heal you; there’s no pain He doesn’t know.

There is a place that feels like home,

Somewhere you’ll never be alone,

Here in the presence of the One,

Here in His presence,

In His presence.



There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love than this.

He gave His life so we could live.

There is no greater love,

No greater love.



There is no other love like this.

There is no greater love than His.

There is no other love like this,

No greater love.

There is no other love like this.

There is no greater love than His.

There is no other love like this,

No greater love.



There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love.

There is no greater love than this.

He gave His life so we could live.

There is no greater love,

No greater love.

