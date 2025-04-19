On Good Friday, the Church debuts ‘Because He Lives’ song and video

The "Because He Lives" song and music video debuted on Strive to Be channels of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, April 18, 2025.

The official youth channels of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched a new music video on Good Friday, April 18, titled “Because He Lives.”

The new song is written by Nik Day, Darla Day and Carrie Yost and can be found on the Strive to Be YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Apple Music and Spotify.

The song’s chorus shares the joy that can be felt by knowing the redemption from sin and a literal resurrection for each of Heavenly Father’s children come because the Savior was first resurrected. And knowing that results in singing praises in honor of Jesus Christ.

The video features Karen Cole both singing the song and playing it on the piano. As Cole performs the song on a stage, images of the Savior’s life are played on a screen behind her.

In addition to helping write the song, Nik Day is the singer featured in the Spotify and Apple Music version of the song. Day has contributed to the youth music of the Church for nearly a decade with dozens of songs written and performed.

The sheet music PDF for solo singers and pianists is available for download on the Church’s website.

In addition to the Strive to Be versions of the song, five singers joined each other in a studio in the Church’s Pacific Area to perform the song together. Each of the five are members of different religions who all celebrate Easter and share in their testimonies of the Savior’s Resurrection. Their version of the song will be released on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Earlier in the week, the Church also published a special version of “Gethsemane” as performed by a children’s choir at the October 2024 general conference. The original version of that song’s performance, published on the Church’s general conference YouTube channel, has been viewed more than a million times and has more than 500 comments from viewers. The new version amassed more than 300,000 views in its first 24 hours online.

‘Because He Lives’ lyrics

by Carrie Yost, Darla Day, Nik Day



I carry a debt I could never repay.

I’d be locked in a prison with all my mistakes

If it wasn’t for love and the infinite price

That was paid when He suffered and He laid down His life.

I can feel Him

Healing my heart as I pray,

With His grace.



Chorus

Because He lives, because He died,

I am redeemed by my Savior Jesus Christ.

I lift my voice up to the sky,

And I will forever praise His name on high.

Because He lives,

Because He lives,

So will I.



He prayed for the world

As He shed tears and blood.

Then the King of creation

Was nailed to the cross.

But death was defeated,

The stone rolled away,

The prison was opened,

And everything changed.



Chorus:

Because He lives, because He died,

I am redeemed by my Savior Jesus Christ.

I lift my voice up to the sky,

And I will forever praise His name on high.

Because He lives,

Because He lives,

So will I.



Chorus:

And I will live because He died.

I am redeemed by my Savior Jesus Christ.

I lift my voice up to the sky,

And I will forever praise His name on high.

Because He lives,

Because He lives,

So will I.

