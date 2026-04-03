Nadia Gavarret: When the world feels heavy, Easter reminds us that Christ lives

Jesus Christ appears to Mary in this scene from the Bible Videos.

Every time we turn on the television or scroll through our phones, it seems something terrible has happened.

Conflict erupts in one region. Violence shakes another. Economic uncertainty touches families across continents. Natural disasters uproot and destroy communities. Anxiety rises among youth and adults alike.

The headlines change. The stress and uneasiness remain.

It is not difficult to sense that the world feels fragile. Stability can seem temporary. Peace can appear uncertain. Even faithful disciples of Jesus Christ are not immune to the weight of living in a time when so much feels unsettled.

And yet, each spring, Easter arrives with a declaration no turmoil can overturn:

Christ lives.

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is not simply a sacred story revisited once a year. It is the defining event of human history. President Russell M. Nelson has testified that the Savior’s atoning sacrifice “is the central act of all human history,” helping us understand the eternal significance of His Resurrection.

Because He rose from the tomb, death is not the end. Because He overcame the grave, despair does not have the final word.

In a world where so much feels uncertain, the Resurrection offers something certain.

The first Easter morning

On the first Easter morning, the world still appeared dark. Roman rule had not ended. Political tension remained. The disciples were grieving and afraid.

Then came the angelic message: “Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen” (Luke 24:5–6).

A Bible Video image shows Mary Magdalene seeking the body of Jesus Christ and being told by angels that He is risen. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The stone was rolled away. The tomb was empty. The impossible had occurred. Yet the world did not instantly transform. Hardship did not vanish. Uncertainty did not disappear.

But something extraordinary had happened: death itself had been conquered. That victory continues to echo through every generation.

Hope in uncertain times

In every era, people have faced uncertainty. Wars, persecution, hardship, and loss have touched every generation. Yet the message of Easter has never changed.

Because of Jesus Christ, every life continues. Every injustice will be addressed. Every loss can be restored. No prayer is wasted. No tear is forgotten.

The Resurrection does not deny suffering. It places it within an eternal perspective and reminds us that through Christ there is hope and healing.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, the late president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, once taught, “Because Jesus walked such a long, lonely path utterly alone, we do not have to do so.”

In a world where many feel isolated and overwhelmed, that assurance matters. The Savior understands grief. He understands fear. He understands injustice and loneliness. And because He lives, no one walks through suffering without divine companionship.

The Apostle Paul declared, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?” (1 Corinthians 15:55).

These words are not poetic exaggeration. They are a declaration of truth.

Because He lives, endings are never truly endings.

The message of Easter today

The early Saints faced persecution, displacement and profound uncertainty. Yet their faith in the risen Christ anchored them. They built homes, served missions, and worshipped God — not because circumstances were easy, but because their hope was sure.

Today’s disciples are called to do the same.

In homes burdened by uncertainty, in communities shaken by tragedy and in nations experiencing unrest, the message of Easter remains the same.

The empty tomb stands as a quiet but immovable witness that darkness does not win. Violence does not win. Death does not win.

Christ does.

The empty tomb is a symbol to many of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Because of Him, graves will open. Because of Him, families can be eternal. Because of Him, injustice will not stand forever. Because of Him, sorrow can turn to joy. Because of Him, hope is anchored in divine power.

On that first Easter morning, the world did not suddenly become peaceful. But it became redeemable.

And that truth still changes everything.

In every generation — including this one — Easter arrives with the same steady assurance: however heavy the world may feel, it is not without hope. However uncertain the moment may seem, the outcome has already been secured.

Jesus Christ lives.

And because He lives, hope lives.

— Nadia Gavarret is the Church News Spanish translation manager.