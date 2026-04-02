Living apostles and prophets testify of Jesus Christ

The Bible declares that the true Church of Jesus Christ is “built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone” (Ephesians 2:20).

The Prophet Joseph Smith taught, “The fundamental principles of our religion are the testimony of the apostles and prophets, concerning Jesus Christ, that He died, was buried, and rose again the third day, and ascended into heaven; and all other things which pertain to our religion are only appendages to it.”

The Twelve Apostles are called to be “special witnesses of the name of Christ in all the world” (Doctrine and Covenants 107:23).

In a 2023 Liahona article, President Dallin H. Oaks wrote: “In a world that doubts the divinity of the Savior, I testify with my Brethren in the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of His divine ministry and Atonement. We testify ‘that he is the Only Begotten of the Father.’ We testify that He has a resurrected body of flesh and bones as tangible as man’s’ (Doctrine and Covenants 130:22). We testify that because of His Resurrection, all of God’s children will also be resurrected. We testify that He speaks to His servants in our day. We testify that ‘there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.’”

“Christ Ordaining The Apostles,” a painting by Harry Anderson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the following quotes, today’s prophets and apostles testify of Jesus Christ’s divine ministry, Atonement and Resurrection.

What Jesus Christ has done because He loves all the children of God

“Under the plan of our Heavenly Father, He ‘created the heavens and the earth’ (Doctrine and Covenants 14:9) so that each of us could have the mortal experience necessary to seek our divine destiny. As part of the Father’s plan, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ overcame death to assure each of us immortality. Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice gives each of us the opportunity to repent of our sins and return clean to our heavenly home. His commandments and covenants show us the way, and His priesthood gives the authority to perform the ordinances that are essential to reach that destiny. And our Savior willingly experienced all mortal pains and infirmities that He would know how to strengthen us in our afflictions.

“Jesus Christ did all of this because He loves all of the children of God. Love is the motivation for it all, and it was so from the very beginning. God has told us in modern revelation that ‘he created … male and female, after his own image … ; and gave unto them commandments that they should love and serve him’(Doctrine and Covenants 20:18–19).”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, “What Has Our Savior Done for Us?,” April 2021 general conference

Bryan Reeves stands with his sons Troy and Trystan looking at the Christus statue during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

‘Jesus Christ has given you the invitation “Come unto me”’

“When the storms in life come, you can be steady because you are standing on the rock of your faith in Jesus Christ. That faith will lead you to daily repentance and consistent covenant keeping. Then you will always remember Him. And through the storms of hatred and wickedness, you will feel steady and hopeful.

“More than that, you will find yourself reaching out to lift others to safety on the rock with you. Faith in Jesus Christ always leads to greater hope and to feelings of charity toward others, which is the true love of Christ.

“I bear you my solemn witness that the Lord Jesus Christ has given you the invitation ‘Come unto me’ (Matthew 11:28). He invites you, out of love for you and for those you love, to come to Him for peace in this life and eternal life in the world to come. He knows perfectly the storms you will face in your test as part of the plan of happiness.

“I plead with you to accept the Savior’s invitation. Like a meek and loving child, accept His help. Make and keep the covenants He offers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will strengthen you. The Savior knows the storms and the places of safety on the way home to Him and to our Heavenly Father. He knows the way. He is the Way.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, “Steady in the Storms,” April 2022 general conference

Followers walk with Jesus in this image from the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Perfect love

“Our Heavenly Father loves us profoundly and perfectly. In His love, He created a plan, a plan of redemption and happiness to open to us all the opportunities and joys we are willing to receive, up to and including all that He has and is. To achieve this, He was even willing to offer His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, as our Redeemer. ‘For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life’ (John 3:16). His is a Father’s pure love — universal to all yet personal to each.

“Jesus Christ shares with the Father this same perfect love. When the Father first elaborated His great plan of happiness, He called for one to act as a Savior to redeem us — an essential part of that plan. Jesus volunteered, ‘Here am I, send me’ (Abraham 3:27). The Savior ‘doeth not anything save it be for the benefit of the world; for he loveth the world, even that he layeth down his own life that he may draw all men unto him. Wherefore, he commandeth none that they shall not partake of his salvation’ (2 Nephi 26:24).”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, “The Love of God,” October 2021 general conference

Jesus Christ is depicted emerging from the Garden Tomb at the first Easter, in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Unimaginable glory and perfect happiness’

“Because of Jesus Christ, we will rise from the despair of death and embrace those we love, shedding tears of overwhelming joy and overflowing gratitude. Because of Jesus Christ, we will exist as eternal beings, worlds without end.

“Because of Jesus the Christ, our sins can not only be erased; they can be forgotten.

“We can become purified and exalted. Holy.

“Because of our beloved Savior, we can forever drink from the fountain of water that springs up into eternal life. We can dwell forever in the mansions of our eternal King, in unimaginable glory and perfect happiness.”

— President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Behold the Man!,” April 2018 general conference

People walk past a painting of the Savior in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City prior to the Sunday morning session of the October 2025 general conference on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Only in and through Christ’

“All opportunities and blessings of eternal consequence originate in, are possible and have purpose because of, and endure through the Lord Jesus Christ. As Alma testified: ‘There is no other way or means whereby man can be saved, only in and through Christ. Behold, he is the life and the light of the world’ (Alma 38:9).

“I joyfully declare my witness of the divinity and living reality of the Eternal Father and of His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. In our Savior we find joy. And in Him we find the assurance of ‘peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come.’”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Gather Together in One All Things in Christ,” October 2018 general conference

"One by One," by Walter Rane, depicts the Nephites coming one by one to meet the resurrected Savior. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Be one with Him’

“Following the Savior and His doctrine and teachings has never been easy in a world that is constantly in commotion. It was not easy for the Savior in the volatile world during His mortal sojourn, it was not easy for our early leaders and members, and it is not easy for us. Fortunately, living prophets provide the guidance we specifically need for our day. President Dallin H. Oaks will continue that spiritually powerful legacy.

“I testify that the doctrine of the Church of Jesus Christ is eternal and true. I bear my sure and certain witness that Jesus Christ lives and because of His Atonement, we can be one with Him.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “The Lord Is Hastening His Work,” October 2025 general conference

A woman takes a photo as she walks past an Easter display at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

‘The Savior knows you and loves you’

“For you who have been so unfairly injured by the serious sins of another, I long to share the Savior’s love and compassion, His comfort and peace.

“The sadness you have felt, the heartbreak, the loss, the suffocating feeling of betrayal, the upending of your life as you imagined it to be — I give you my absolute assurance, the Savior knows you and loves you. Reach out to Him. He is your comfort and strength; He will send His angels to bear you up. When will your pain be gone, your grief subdued, the unwanted memories forgotten? I do not know. But this I do know: He has the power to bring beauty from the ashes of your suffering."

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “The Atoning Love of Jesus Christ,” October 2025 general conference

“Living Water,” by Simon Dewey. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Feel the power of the Redeemer in your life’

“To us in times of trial He has said, ‘Behold the wounds which pierced my side, and also the prints of the nails in my hands and feet; be faithful, keep my commandments, and ye shall inherit the kingdom of heaven’ (Doctrine and Covenants 6:37). That, brothers and sisters, is the miracle promised to us all.

“On this Easter Sunday, as we celebrate the miracle of our Lord’s Resurrection, as an Apostle of Jesus Christ I humbly pray that you will feel the power of the Redeemer in your life, that your appeals to our Heavenly Father will be answered with the love and commitment Jesus Christ demonstrated throughout His ministry. I pray that you may stand steadfast and faithful in all that is to come.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Behold! I Am a God of Miracles,” April 2021 general conference

Attendees walk through the Conference Center during the Sunday morning session of 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

We talk of Christ

“Through ancient and living prophets, our Heavenly Father has commanded us to ‘hear Him’ and to ‘come unto Christ.’ ‘We talk of Christ, we rejoice in Christ, we preach of Christ, [and] we prophesy of Christ’ (2 Nephi 25:26).

“We teach that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and during His earthly ministry, Jesus taught His gospel and established His Church.

“We testify that at the end of His life, Jesus atoned for our sins when He suffered in the Garden of Gethsemane, was crucified on the cross, and then was resurrected.

“We rejoice that because of the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, we can be forgiven and cleansed of our sins as we repent. This brings us peace and hope while making it possible for us to return to God’s presence and receive a fulness of joy.”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “And We Talk of Christ,” October 2025 general conference

Jesus Christ is depicted speaking to Mary Magdalene outside the Garden Tomb in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘He lives’

“The Savior invites us, ‘Come unto the Father in my name, and in due time receive of his fulness’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:19). I urge you to do this. Come unto our Heavenly Father. Take upon yourself the name of Jesus Christ. Identify with Him. Always remember Him. Strive to be like Him. Join Him in His work. Receive His power and blessings in your life. Etch His name in your heart, willingly and intentionally. This gives you ‘standing’ before God and qualifies you for the Savior’s advocacy on your behalf. You will become an exalted inheritor in the kingdom of our Father in Heaven, a joint-heir with His Firstborn, our beloved Savior and Redeemer.

“He lives. I absolutely know it. He loves you. He gave His life for you. He pleads with you to come unto the Father through Him.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Taking on the Name of Jesus Christ,” October 2025 general conference

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Sing hallelujah and shout hosanna’

“Jesus Christ’s Atonement can deliver and redeem us from sin. But Jesus Christ also intimately understands our every pain, affliction, sickness, sorrow, separation. In time and eternity, His triumph over death and hell can make all things right. He helps heal the broken and disparaged, reconcile the angry and divided, comfort the lonely and isolated, encourage the uncertain and imperfect and bring forth miracles possible only with God.

“We sing hallelujah and shout hosanna. With eternal power and infinite goodness, in God’s plan of happiness all things can work together for our good. We can face life with confidence and not fear.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “All Things for Our Good,” April 2024 general conference

"Christ and the Rich Young Ruler" by Heinrich Hofmann. | Provided by BYU Museum of Art

‘Hosanna in the highest’

“May we today, on this Palm Sunday, spread out our robes of love and palm leaves of charity, walking in the footsteps of the Prince of Peace as we prepare to celebrate, this coming Sunday, the miracle of the empty tomb. As brothers and sisters in Christ, let us joyfully proclaim, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David: Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest’ (Matthew 21:9).

“I testify that Jesus Christ lives and that His perfect love, expressed through His atoning sacrifice, is extended to all who desire to walk with Him and enjoy His peace in this world and in the world to come.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Followers of the Prince of Peace,” April 2023 general conference

"Jesus raising Jairus' daughter," by artist Greg Olsen. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘New beginnings’

“Because He always did those things which pleased His Father, and because He ‘suffered the will of the Father in all things’ (3 Nephi 11:11), you and I can have new beginnings. Please receive your new beginning, even today, right now. Jesus Christ is the Author and Finisher of our faith, writing countless new chapters with us. He is the Beginning and the End — the end of our shame and suffering and the beginning of a new life in Him, letting us receive His grace, leave the past behind and begin again with a new dawn, as many times as we need. Truly His ‘goodness and mercy shall follow [us] all the days of [our lives]’ (Psalm 23:6).”

— Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Jesus Christ and Your New Beginning,” October 2025 general conference

A portrait of the Savior Jesus Christ in a Bible Video. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘The Lord’s infinite blessings’

“None of us can escape the challenges and limitations of mortality. After all, we are all born with an inherent incapacity to save ourselves. Yet we have a loving Savior, and ‘we know that it is by [His] grace that we are saved, after all we can do’ (2 Nephi 25:23).

“I testify that while many circumstances in life may be beyond our control, none of us is beyond the reach of the Lord’s infinite blessings. Through His atoning sacrifice, the Savior will compensate for every inability and injustice if we offer our whole souls to Him.”

— Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Compensating Blessings,” April 2025 general conference

"Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda" is by Carl Heinrich Bloch. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘He will comfort us in our afflictions’

“He lives. I love Him. We can overcome death because of the Savior. We can be forgiven of our sins because of Jesus Christ. He will succor us in our infirmities and heal us when life is not fair. He is the Savior of the world. And I know that is true. And He has a Prophet on the earth today, President Dallin H. Oaks, who speaks for Him and does not teach what he was prepared to do or what his background would suggest, but he teaches what the Lord tells him to speak.”

— Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, interview with the Church News in February 2026

In Harry Anderson’s painting “Sermon on the Mount,” the Savior is portrayed teaching His disciples. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints