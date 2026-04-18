Church collaborates with Paraguayan prison officials to launch new ministry initiative

Elder Enrique Texeira, third from the left, and other local members meet with Paraguayan prison officials about a new ministry initiative and present a picture of the Savior in Asunción, Paraguay, in March 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asunción, Paraguay, have launched an initiative that aims to provide spiritual support, encouragement and companionship to individuals serving time in prison and assist them in the process of reintegration into society.

In March, Church leaders and local members visited the Industrial Penitentiary Unit La Esperanza, located in Asunción, according to the Church’s Paraguay Newsroom.

Elder A. Enrique Texeira, an Area Seventy; Obrero Branch President Óscar Riquelme; and other members met with the unit’s director, Teófilo Báez, and the head of vocational training, Gerardo Solís, to discuss the purpose and objectives of this spiritual and social support program.

While visits to Church members in the penitentiary system were already taking place, the meeting served to formalize these efforts and established a collaborative framework with the unit’s authorities.

“Ministering to those who are in prison is not merely an act of compassion but a profound expression of genuine discipleship. It is, in some measure, to participate in the redemptive ministry of Jesus Christ.” — Elder Eduardo Gavarret, General Authority Seventy

Báez expressed optimism about the initiative, applauding its support and positive impact on the social reintegration process.

The initiative to minister to those in prison in Paraguay is supported by the Church’s South America South Area presidency. Elder Eduardo Gavarret, who serves as a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the area presidency until Aug. 1 when he reaches emeritus status, told the Church News:

“In a conversation with Elder Enrique Texeira, we reflected on how to minister to those who are in prison. There is a scripture that, over the years, has profoundly shaped my understanding of true Christian service, found in Matthew 25:35–36: ‘For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.’”

Elder Gavarret continued: “Ministering to those who are in prison is not merely an act of compassion but a profound expression of genuine discipleship. It is, in some measure, to participate in the redemptive ministry of Jesus Christ, who came to heal the brokenhearted, give sight to the blind and extend hope to those who are oppressed by sin and sorrow. In this way, as we draw near to them, we do not simply fulfill a commandment, but we learn to reflect more faithfully the character and love of the Savior.”

The initiative is based on the scriptural teachings of Jesus Christ and utilizes resources from Gospel Library’s “Prison Ministry” section in “Life Help,” including materials such as “Help for Leaders and Ministering Support.”

In “General Principles,” it reads, “The purpose of prison ministry efforts is to do the will of the Lord as we help adults and youth in custody come unto Jesus Christ, repent, heal and prepare for progress along the covenant path and for a productive life.”

Elder Texeira said the idea for the prison ministry initiative started when a Latter-day Saint inmate began requesting ministry visits. If the prison ministry initiative at the penitentiary in Asunción is successful, local Church leaders plan to expand to 14 correctional institutions nationwide.

“What I have learned is people are praying and anxiously waiting for our ministry visits,” Elder Texeira told the Church News.

“Just as the souls on the other side of the veil are praying and waiting for ordinances to be performed on their behalf, our brothers and sisters who are deprived of their liberty pray for our ministration — to receive words of hope and priesthood blessings. In doing so, we become the hands and the voice of the Savior, Jesus Christ, for these, His children.”