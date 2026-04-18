The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Women attending the International Women's Day celebration dance with each other in Geita, Tanzania, on March 8, 2026.

A colorful event in Tanzania brought women’s groups, government leaders, guests and community members together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 to celebrate women’s achievements and advocate for their rights.

Dorothy Gwajima,right, shakes hand with Sister Judith Spendi, Africa Central Area organizational adviser, when she arrives at the Kilangalala grounds in Geita, Tanzania, to officiate in the International Women’s Day celebration on March 8, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 3,000 residents of the Geita Region joined the global celebration at Kalangalala Grounds in Geita Municipality. The event was hosted by Geita Regional Commissioner Martin Shigella, who welcomed distinguished guests to the region.

Invited guests included leaders from Zanzibar, such as Zawadi Nassor, the deputy minister for Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

The guest of honor was Dorothy Gwajima, minister of Community Development, Women, Gender and Special Groups, who has over 20 years of experience in leadership across medicine, public health, social welfare and government administration.

Elder Thierry Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, participated in the event on behalf of the Church.

In a news release from the Church’s Africa Newsroom, Elder Mutombo remarked, “We are blessed to have sisters in our Church, and much of what we accomplish in our Church and families is due to their selfless services.”

Sister Judith Mhina Spendi, organization advisor of the Church’s Africa Central Area, attended the event on behalf of the Church.

From left to right: Susan Ngugi Namondo, Zawadi Nassor, Martin Shigella and Dorothy Gwajima all stand to greet the crowd gathered for the International Women's Day celebration on March 8, 2026 in Geita, Tanzania. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The celebration featured speeches, cultural performances and demonstrations aimed at recognizing women’s contributions to society and promoting gender equality.

According to the news release, Gwajima spoke at the event, celebrating the unity among women shown there. She encouraged women to join economic empowerment groups.

“Such groups provide a platform where women can share their experiences, support each other and discuss the challenges they face while working together to improve their economic well-being,” she said. “They help strengthen your economic independence and improve your livelihoods.”

She also invited communities to promote traditions that protect children’s rights and well-being.

After speeches from other notable individuals reflecting on the progress made in empowering women and the efforts still needed for equal opportunities, Shigella inaugurated the PAMOJA Project.

The PAMOJA Project aims to advance gender equality in Tanzania, focusing on promoting women’s economic empowerment, preventing gender-based violence and assisting in early childhood development.

During the event, Sister Spendi emphasized the importance of the Relief Society organization and its role in enabling women to unite in their efforts to support others.

Sister Judith Spendi, the Church’s Area Organization Adviser, center, poses for a photo with ministry officials in front of a banner displaying names of organizations that supported the ministry in the preparations for the International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, 2026, in Geita, Tanzania. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was founded in 1842 to enable women to pool their resources and unite their efforts in serving and supporting people in their communities,” she said.

When accepting the invitation, Elder Mutombo expounded upon how Jesus Christ treated the women around him, specifically Mary Magdalene, and the area president spoke about Christ’s deep respect for women.

“We can follow Jesus Christ’s example of showing kindness and respect to the women in our lives,” Elder Mutombo said.