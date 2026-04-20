Cape Verde receives general conference in creole language and new chapel

Latter-day Saints take a picture outside the new Eugenio Lima Chapel in Praia, Cape Verde, Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Two milestones have members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rejoicing in the Republic of Cape Verde.

On Sunday, April 5, general conference was translated into Cape Verde Creole for the first time. And a week later, a new chapel was dedicated in Praia.

Church members and local leaders say these events are evidence of the Church’s growth and will also help with future growth and spiritual progression.

General conference interpretation

The Republic of Cape Verde is composed of 10 main islands in two volcanic archipelagos off the west coast of Africa.

The country’s official language is Portuguese, but Cape Verdean Creole, also known as Kriolu or Kabuverdianu, is widely spoken and is the primary language for daily life. It is a Portuguese-based creole with West African influences.

The abbreviation on the Church website for selecting the language is KEA.

The Sunday sessions of April 2026 general conference were interpreted into creole for the first time this year. The translators, reviewers and others involved for interpreting were Celestino Mascarenhas, Carlos Freire, Helder Varela, Anibal da Graça, Dennis Lopes, Cóvis Fortes, Dailene Verissimo, Fernanda Mascarenhas and Stefany de Pina.

From left, Assomada Cape Verde Stake President Hélder Varela, Carlos Freire, and translators Celestino Mascarenhas and Fernanda Mascarenhas take a picture together to mark the first general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be translated into Cape Verdean Creole (also known as Kriolu or Kabuverdianu), in Praia, Cape Verde, Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Provided by Carlos Freire

Fernanda Mascarenhas said Kabuverdianu “is the language of our hearts” and is used at home, with families, friends and coworkers. “Kabuverdianu is the language we feel.”

She called it “a unique and sacred experience” to be part of making Church history for the islands.

“The Lord promised that ‘it shall come to pass in that day, that every man shall hear the fulness of the gospel in his own tongue, and in his own language’ (Doctrine and Covenants 90:11),” she wrote. “We are seeing that promise being fulfilled. To hear the gospel in our own language is more than just understanding the words — it is feeling them more deeply, more personally.”

Her husband, Celestino Mascarenhas, said translating the words of Church leaders during general conference was “both a sacred responsibility and a profound privilege.” He added, “I see this project as a clear confirmation that the Lord is mindful of this people and this nation.”

Receiving a general conference broadcast in the Cape Verdean language represents a significant milestone, he said, and evidence of the gospel’s great growth in the country as local residents have grown into leadership responsibilities and management of Church administrative managers.

“At the same time, this blessing calls for continued humility and commitment,” Mascarenhas said. “As we remain faithful and engaged, the Lord will continue to grant us opportunities and extend privileges that once seemed beyond our reach.”

The Praia Cape Verde Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Carlos Freire has researched and written about the history of the Church in the country. “This was something great to me because I was waiting for this moment for so long,” he said about the general conference translation.

When he was baptized, he couldn’t find many Church materials in creole. He started his own project to translate the Book of Mormon, and as a Primary teacher, he used to translate the scriptures from Portuguese into creole to help children understand.

“To see the general conference in my own language and have the opportunity to participate in it was something really great for me,” he said. “I hope more things will come and we can do more and more in our language.”

A new chapel in Praia

Latter-day Saints in the new Eugenio Lima Chapel in Praia, Cape Verde, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | President Leonel da Cruz

Members of the Bela Vista Ward and Zona Lima Branch Praia Cape Verde Stake are now meeting in a new chapel. The Eugenio Lima Chapel was dedicated on Saturday, April 11, by Praia Cape Verde Stake President Leonel da Cruz, who was authorized by the Europe North Area presidency to dedicate the building.

Many guests came to the dedication, including members and friends of the Church, local and government leaders, and news media from around the country, said President Cruz.

“It was a great moment and a great experience,” he said.

Full meetings for both congregations were held inside the new chapel on Sunday, April 12.

“It was a wonderful time, a great experience and a great motivation for everyone,” President Cruz said. “This chapel built in this location will be a great benefit to the population of Praia City, specifically in this area which faces many difficulties, and the chapel has been established even in the midst of this community.”

The Eugenio Lima Chapel in Praia, Cape Verde, is pictured on the day of its dedication, Saturday, April 11, 2026. The chapel serves the Bela Vista Ward and Zona Lima Branch in the Praia Cape Verde Stake. | President Leonel da Cruz

The latest statistics from ChurchofJesusChrist.org show more than 16,000 members of the Church in four stakes across the islands.

The Praia Cape Verde Temple was dedicated on June 19, 2022. The country has the Cape Verde Praia Mission. A new mission — the Cape Verde Mindelo Mission — will be created on July 1, 2026.

Related Story From the archives: Republic of Cape Verde dedicated by apostle

Elders quorum members meet in the new Eugenio Lima Chapel in Praia, Cape Verde, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | President Leonel da Cruz

Primary children meet in the new Eugenio Lima Chapel in Praia, Cape Verde, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | President Leonel da Cruz

Relief Society sisters meet in the new Eugenio Lima Chapel in Praia, Cape Verde, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | President Leonel da Cruz

Local Church leaders and government leaders take a picture together on the night that the new Eugenio Lima Chapel was dedicated on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | President Leonel da Cruz