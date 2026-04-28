Relief Society discussion videos: Building emotional resilience

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, speaks with the Relief Society general advisory council during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional and additional videos made available Sunday, March 8, 2026. |

Editor’s note: In March 2026, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released 10 brief discussion videos in Gospel Library for women, featuring the 10 members of the Relief Society general advisory council.

The council members wrote about the videos’ five topics for the Church News. This is the third of five articles and is about the topic “building emotional resilience.” Read part 1 about “Finding strength and relief in Jesus Christ” here, and part 2 about “Managing competing priorities” here.

It is a blessing to recognize the strength we are offered through our Savior, Jesus Christ, as we face challenges in mortality. Emotional resilience can be ours as we walk with Him through the ups and downs of life. Jesus Christ knows what suffering feels like and understands what we experience.

By design, each and every one of us is given struggles and difficulties that help us to grow and to stretch our capabilities. Each of these trials helps us to gain knowledge to better emulate our heavenly parents. Sometimes it is difficult.

Sister Mitzi Semo: When I was an adolescent, I remember feeling the weight of disappointment whenever I made a mistake, which happened frequently. This feeling compounded until I started to isolate myself from my family, friends and the Lord. Hopelessness constantly surrounded me. It was through my bishop’s outreach that I began to feel the Savior’s love for me. My life started to change, and I developed a personal relationship with Him.

Sister Mitzi Semo of the Relief Society general advisory council | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As we recognize the hand of Jesus Christ in our lives, we naturally become more emotionally resilient. Having our eye on the Savior will help us to emulate Him and in turn foster such traits as adaptability, flexibility, persistence, emotional regulation and optimism. It is through Him that we lift others. It is through Him that we can learn to cope with any challenge that comes our way.

When we are able to recognize the blessing of challenges and how they can refine us, we can be determined to keep moving forward, no matter what lies ahead. If we learn to manage and control our emotions when things might not quite look as we expected, this further refines us and strengthens our fortitude.

Parents, giving your children a strong foundation as part of an eternal family will give them confidence that they are loved and treasured. A happy childhood in a loving two-parent home is the gold standard that helps children develop adaptability and flexibility as changes and setbacks come. However, we certainly recognize that sometimes this ideal isn’t possible. The good news is that the Savior’s Atonement is for all, and we can each have His guidance throughout our lives.

Sister Carolee Scowcroft of the Relief Society general advisory council | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Carolee Scowcroft: We can always be optimistic. I recently had the opportunity to visit a friend in the hospital. She had such a positive outlook. Before our visit, after one surgery and right before one of many more, she texted: “I had brain surgery recently. I am doing so well. I will have multiple surgeries. I think this is all great news. Celebrate with me.” She is happily looking to the future, and she knows that she has heavenly support.

After discovering her cancer diagnosis, she told of stepping onto the temple grounds and feeling that all would be well. Our outlook can have such an impact on our well being.

In Ether, we learn that all are weak but through our Savior weak things become strong. “And if men come unto me I will show unto them their weakness. I give unto men weakness that they may be humble; and my grace is sufficient for all men that humble themselves before me; for if they humble themselves before me, and have faith in me, then will I make weak things become strong unto them” (Ether 12:27).

As we grow and develop, challenges are to be expected. During the Last Supper, Jesus told His disciples, “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).

His ultimate goal for us is to have joy. His atoning sacrifice gives us the gift of joy and eternal life. As we look to our Savior and partner with Him to overcome obstacles, we can be happy beyond measure. We are then able to bless those around us with increased love and compassion as we face our trials with the Savior by our side.

— Sister Mitzi Semo and Sister Carolee Scowcroft are members of the Relief Society general advisory council.

Related Story 5 ways to find strength in difficult times and how to help someone else

The Relief Society general presidency and general advisory council participate in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Mitzi Semo of the Relief Society general advisory council participates in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

From left, Sister Andrea McConkie and Sister Carolee Scowcroft of the Relief Society general advisory council participate in filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News