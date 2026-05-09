To begin their devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students around the world on Friday, May 8, the organization’s president, President Brian K. Ashton, and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton, reiterated the love the Lord and His Prophet have for each student.

Sitting side by side, President and Sister Ashton drew the theme of their remarks from a recent Brigham Young University devotional — streamed to other Church Educational System organizations — by Church President Dallin H. Oaks, who emphasized the caution given by his predecessor, the late President Russell M. Nelson.

“It will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost,” said President Nelson (“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” April 2018 general conference).

President Oaks, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, then made “a startling statement,” said Sister Ashton. He said, “One of the many reasons you will need the constant influence of the Holy Ghost is that you live in a season where the adversary has become so effective at disguising truth that if you don’t have the Holy Ghost, you will be deceived.”

Sister Ashton noted that those who are deceived believe falsehoods and are led into sin and error without knowing it.

President Ashton assured students, “Your honest search for truth in your studies will teach you how to have the influence of the Holy Ghost in your life more often” and avoid deception.

Related Story President Oaks offers the way to overcome any doubt: Draw closer to the Savior

Learning and becoming

In fulfillment of the prophecy that the Lord will give “a pattern in all things, that [we] may not be deceived,” (Doctrine and Covenants 52:14), President Oaks shared four things that will help individuals draw closer to the Savior and thereby invite the Holy Ghost into their lives, said President Ashton.

President Oaks’ four invitations are:

• First, strengthen faith in Jesus Christ.

• Second, increase in humility.

• Third, seek help from others.

• Fourth, be patient.

Time at BYU–Pathway can come help students with each of these invitations, said Sister Ashton.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton and his wife, Sister Melinda Ashton, speak during a devotional broadcast on Friday, May 8, 2026. | Screenshot from byupathway.edu

President Ashton said, BYU-Pathway’s spiritually based curriculum is designed to help students develop faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement. “Your studies will also help you develop daily habits like prayer and scripture study that will help you stay close to the Savior throughout your life.”

Sister Ashton said, in the process of learning, students can discover how much they don’t know and learn to rely upon an all-knowing and loving Heavenly Father to master the skills and knowledge they need. “These experiences will help you increase your humility.”

President Ashton added, time at BYU–Pathway can also help students develop righteous, lifelong friendships with well-informed people who have similar beliefs and desires and who will help them through hard times.

And the process of getting an education can help individuals learn patience, added Sister Ashton. “It is impossible to understand some truths without first understanding other foundational truths upon which the greater truths are built. For example, you cannot learn algebra unless you first learn arithmetic. This means you can only earn your degree by consistently putting in effort over time. This is the process for developing patience.”

The Holy Ghost is the witness of all truth, President Ashton taught. “You cannot learn the truths and skills that you are striving to learn in your studies or understand why they matter without the help of the Holy Ghost,” he told students.

Sister Ashton encouraged listeners to focus on learning and becoming. It’s one thing to check off an assignment or cram for an exam; it’s another to internalize the truths and learn the skills needed to be successful in lives and careers.

President Ashton noted that prior to his mission to Peru, his focus was on getting good grades while doing minimal work. After his mission, however, his focus was on learning and becoming.

“I put in the work required to learn,” he said, adding, “Not surprisingly, I received better grades. I learned judgment, discernment and leadership. It was a pleasure to go to school. I felt the Holy Ghost in my life more often and I was happier.”

President Ashton assured students that if they will focus on learning and becoming during their time at BYU–Pathway Worldwide, they will learn to have the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost. “You will not be deceived and you will become honorable, productive and joyful disciples, spouses, parents, citizens, employees and leaders.”

Sister Ashton testified, “Our dear BYU–Pathway students, having the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost is one of the greatest gifts we can receive from our Heavenly Father.”