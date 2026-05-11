Church’s exhibit returns for fourth year at Buenos Aires International Book Fair

The Book of Mormon Experience exhibit is pictured at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in April 2026.

The Buenos Aires International Book Fair is recognized as one of the largest and most important book fairs in the Spanish-speaking world. After having success with interactive exhibits in years past, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints returned to the book fair this year with more immersive experiences.

The three-part exhibit’s main goal is to encourage guests to learn more about the teachings of Jesus Christ. Each part creatively engages participants in spiritually building experiences.

Information about the exhibit was posted on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

The FamilySearch Experience

FamilySearch is the largest genealogical organization in the world. As part of its initiative to connect families and their ancestors, the FamilySearch Experience allows attendees to explore their family histories on a personal level.

Guests work with a FamilySearch specialist to learn more about their ancestry on April 26, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Backed by artificial intelligence, guests can search through records from 130 countries almost instantaneously. The exhibit is designed for entire families to participate, allowing them to find the origins of their surnames or add newfound ancestors to their family trees.

The experience has a “grandparents corner,” where guests can experience the journey of immigrants who arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, decades ago. They can even dress in clothing of the time period, creating an immersive experience.

Book of Mormon Experience

This part of the exhibit aims to create interactions with the Book of Mormon. Each guest is given a random passage to read and share their immediate thoughts.

However, those participating in the activity do not know the book they are reading from — meant to remove possible preconceived biases in order to share the true message of the Book of Mormon.

“When people read, they begin to feel something. It’s as if barriers are broken down and they can discover for themselves that God is real and is trying to communicate with them,” said exhibit creator Jeff Sheets.

A guest at the Book of Mormon Experience exhibit is immersed in the Book of Mormon using virtual reality on April 25, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After success in North America and Europe, the exhibit traveled to South America and is entering its fourth consecutive year at the Buenos Aires book fair.

JustServe Experience

JustServe is a service platform created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that connects people to local volunteer projects. These projects are designed to aid local communities and promote unity through service.

Worldwide, JustServe has over 1 million registered volunteers spread throughout 17 countries. In Argentina, the JustServe foundation has more than 26,000 registered volunteers.

Book fair guests in Buenos Aires, Argentina, assemble education and hygiene kits to send out to the local community on April 25, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Part of the organization’s impact in Argentina comes from efforts made at the Buenos Aires book fair, where guests participated in assembling 32,500 school and hygiene kits.

These kits are sent to local communities to promote education and health, giving many an opportunity to uplift others around them.

Read more about the Book of Mormon Experience here (Spanish)

Read more about the FamilySearch Experience here (Spanish)