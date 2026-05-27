New Humanitarian Center will ‘bring new beginnings for thousands’

Cece Loua works with donations at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

In an effort to further care for those in need around the world, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened a new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City, dedicated on Wednesday, May 27.

Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, said the center will “bring new beginnings for thousands of God’s children throughout the world.”

“When we serve others, we in turn are blessed,” Bishop Budge said at the dedication Wednesday evening. “As disciples of Christ, He can show us the way to the fresh starts that are possible through Him, if we rely on Him.”

Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at right center, talks with Chuchu Selma from Liberia, who works for WaterAid Liberia, following the dedication of the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The new 250,000-square-foot facility is located across the street from the previous site at 1999 W. 1700 South in Salt Lake City. It includes space for classrooms, donation processing and large-scale preparation of humanitarian supplies. According to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, this will enhance the Church’s ability to serve those in need.

The Humanitarian Center has two main purposes: providing job training, language courses and employment counseling for individuals to overcome employment barriers; and preparing and distributing charitable supplies for those in need around the world.

Employees, called associates, at the center sort and prepare donated goods received through Deseret Industries thrift stores for humanitarian use. Excess clothing donations are packed and shipped to those in need. Associates also recycle electronics and put together items — like cleaning kits — to help with emergency response around the world.

Blessing generations through self-reliance

Zipporah Markus sorts clothing at the Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Associates spend approximately half their day in English classes. The facility also has a large kitchen where students can learn culinary skills.

Zipporah Markus works at the center after moving to the United States from Nigeria. She recently was able to obtain a driver’s license and phlebotomy certificate, learn to operate a forklift and take English and civics classes to help her integrate into American society.

“The Humanitarian Center has been of great help to me,” she said in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “It’s really great working here. It’s a great place for refugees and immigrants to start from. This place is amazing.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the dedication of the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said that when an associate “gains confidence, education and stability, not only is that person blessed, but their ability to bless the lives of others increases and that influence can bless generations.”

“This is why focusing our efforts in this way matters so deeply; it reaches beyond the present moment and shapes what is yet to come,” she said at the dedication. “Progress often comes quietly — one skill at a time, one encouraging word at a time, one opportunity at a time. But what may seem like small steps in a place like this can become life-changing turning points for individuals and families.”

The building is part of the Church’s broader effort to care for those in need and follow Jesus Christ by embracing the two great commandments, to love God and love one’s neighbor.

At center, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, talk with guests at the dedication of the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Improving the lives of our Heavenly Father’s children, both here and across the world, is of utmost importance to disciples of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Budge said. “As we look to the example of Jesus Christ, He lifted, helped and strengthened people, most often through ministering one by one.”

First Presidency tour

The First Presidency — President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — got an inside look at the work being done at the new Humanitarian Center on Friday, May 22.

President Dallin H. Oaks, right, and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, tour the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks said the center “will serve an important role in preparing and distributing emergency supplies to meet global needs.”

“I express appreciation for members of the Church and for all who minister in quiet and consistent ways,” President Oaks said. “I testify of Jesus Christ, whose Light and Spirit guide the children of God in caring for the poor and the distressed throughout the world.”

“May we each accept and act upon this sacred responsibility to bless the lives of all of our Father’s children,” President Oaks said.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, tour the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Humanitarian Center

Efforts at the Humanitarian Center date back to 1990, when Church leaders decided that surplus clothing from Deseret Industries donations would be given to those in need around the world. In 1991, a centralized sorting operation began in Salt Lake City. And in 1997, the center was renamed “Latter-day Saint Humanitarian Center,” which later was changed to “Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, gave Utah media a tour of the facility Wednesday, May 27, before the dedication.

Blaine Maxfield, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare and Self-Reliance Services managing director, gives a tour of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

He said individuals from 28 countries are working and receiving training at the center. Although bishops can refer someone for employment at the center, Maxfield said most of the associates are referred through resettlement agencies.

“One thing that is clear to us is that we’re trying to follow the Savior’s example to look outside of ourself,” Maxfield said. “So, independent of whether you’re in the Church or outside of the Church, it doesn’t matter to us. We just want to look for opportunities to care for people. And when we do it, we like to combine it with self-reliance efforts. That’s the beautiful marrying that takes place here is humanitarian aid with skills that are taught to learn self-reliance skills.”

Zoltan Pittner, from Hungary, drives a forklift at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In 2025, 1,956 Deseret Industries and Humanitarian Center associates received job placements after receiving job training, 7,825 jobs were secured through Employment Services, 82.93 million pounds of materials were recycled through Deseret Industries and the Humanitarian Center, and 524,505 pounds of clothing and shoes were donated for humanitarian aid from Deseret Industries.

Members of the Church can also volunteer at the Humanitarian Center, creating quilts and putting together humanitarian and emergency response kits.

The Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Open house

The Humanitarian Center is located at 1999 W. 1700 South in Salt Lake City. A public open house begins Monday, June 1, and runs through July 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During tours, visitors can participate in hands-on service by helping sort clothing or assembling cleaning and humanitarian kits.

Without arms, Javid Bakhshi operates a forklift with his feet at the Church's Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. At the Humanitarian Center, associates of all backgrounds and abilities receive job training. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Blaine Maxfield, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare and Self-Reliance Services managing director, gives a tour of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

An employee walks by bins of donations at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Urelis Lovera works at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Furaha Boss works at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Cece Loua condenses donations at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Zoltan Pittner, from Hungary, works at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Blaine Maxfield, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare and Self-Reliance Services managing director, gives a tour of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

An employee drives a forklift at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the dedication of the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks at the dedication of the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Khurshid Safari, former associate of the Humanitarian Center, talks about her experiences during the dedication of the new center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A choir from the Parleys Creek Branch (Swahili) sing “How Great Thou Art” doing the dedication of the new Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Guests listen to speakers at the dedication of the new Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, talk with guests at the dedication of the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News