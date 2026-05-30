Jon Ryan Jensen: ‘He lives, and I shall conquer death’

Sister Angela Bassett hugs her grandchildren, Bennett and Mason Bowden, after her husband Elder W. Mark Bassett’s funeral in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Many of the events covered by Church News reporters are filled with joy for the ongoing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Church. Others may have more of a feeling of sadness.

I have been blessed to witness many of the joyful events. And recently, I also covered one of the sad ones.

As individuals filed into the Church meetinghouse where the funeral for the late Elder W. Mark Bassett was held, I noted the different emotions and reactions I saw. I witnessed sadness, grief and hope, among others.

I saw his ward and stake leaders. I saw his former missionaries. I saw the leaders with whom he served as a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And I saw his family.

Hugs, handshakes and tears abounded.

Smiles, laughter and joy also shone through.

Elder Bassett’s widow, Sister Angela Bassett, received hundreds of guests with grace and humility. She heard the personal connections that each visitor shared with her late husband. Her children smiled through their own grief as they thanked funeral attendees for being there.

Phrases like “He loved you,” “He talked about you” and “He cared so much about you” were heard repeatedly from both Sister Bassett and the Bassett children as visitors passed through the reception line ahead of the service.

In the chapel, some shared their memories of Elder Bassett with each other. Some stories were met with tears and others with joy. Some individuals sat and pondered. Some bowed their heads in silent prayers.

As I watched each individual, I thought about how Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ understand precisely what was being felt and thought about in those moments. The Holy Ghost was comforting and instructing each person in the way they needed.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, presided at the funeral and spoke about the Savior.

“By His Atonement and Resurrection, Jesus Christ has indeed overcome all aspects of the Fall. Physical death will be temporary. And even spiritual death will have an end,” President Christofferson said.

When he said the Savior had overcome “all aspects” of the Fall, it was not emotional hyperbole or exaggeration. “All” means all. And, likewise, it means that the blessings of the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection are available to all.

One of the missionaries who served in the Arizona Mesa Mission when Elder Bassett was the mission president sang “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” at the funeral.

No matter how large a group is that sings this hymn, the words from its title ring true. Each voice sings that “my Redeemer lives,” not “our Redeemer” or “your Redeemer.” He is my personal Redeemer. He is the Redeemer of each of God’s children.

When Rebecca López Peñailillo sang, she wanted those listening to feel that it was her personal expression of testimony, she said after the service.

The third verse of Samuel Medley’s hymn felt particularly appropriate for a funeral.

He lives, my kind, wise heav’nly Friend.

He lives and loves me to the end.

He lives, and while he lives, I’ll sing.

He lives, my Prophet, Priest, and King.

He lives and grants me daily breath.

He lives, and I shall conquer death.

He lives my mansion to prepare.

He lives to bring me safely there.



When the funeral concluded and the pallbearers carried the casket to the waiting hearse, the moment of quiet tenderness was met simultaneously by many of the Bassett grandchildren surrounding their grandmother. Perhaps they were prompted. Perhaps they felt her need for their love.

From my perspective on the meetinghouse lawn, I saw it all as an example of God’s love for those who mourn in mortality and continue on the path of life in the physical absence of a departed loved one.

As Paul wrote to the Corinthians (1 Corinthians 15:55-57), “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? … thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

For the Bassetts and all others who are navigating personal grief of some kind, I’m grateful to know that eternal victory and spiritual healing over death’s sting can come to each through our Savior, Jesus Christ.

— Jon Ryan Jensen is editor of the Church News.