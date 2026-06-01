Bonner Family to perform with Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra in Hollywood Bowl

The Bonner Family will join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as a guest artist for the “Songs of Hope" benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24–25, 2026.

The Bonner Family singing group will join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for the “Songs of Hope” benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24 and 25, the choir announced on Friday, May 29, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Bonner Family — comprised of mom, dad, eight children and the oldest grandchild — will join five previously announced musical artists: Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus. Read more about them here.

Donny Osmond, left; Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block, top right, and David Foster and Katharine McPhee, bottom right, will join the The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as guest artists for the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24–25, 2026. | Images provided by Donny Osmond; The Morelli Brothers; Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Concert tickets are available for purchase through the Hollywood Bowl website at hollywoodbowl.com.

The Bonner Family are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family of vocalists create music with an uplifting focus that incorporates their faith. They performed at celebrations for the late President Russell M. Nelson’s 95th birthday in 2019 and for the 40th anniversary of the 1978 revelation on the priesthood in 2018. Family members have also sung at the Church’s annual music festivals.

The upcoming concert is a benefit in collaboration with O.C. Tanner Gift of Music.

All of the concert’s ticket sale revenue will be donated to trusted charities including CARE, Helen Keller Intl and The Hunger Project. These charities work with Caring for Women and Children, an initiative led by the Church’s Relief Society which focuses on improving the health, education and well-being of women and children through local and global efforts.

The Church will match the revenue from concert ticket sales, doubling the charitable contributions from the event, reported the announcement.

While the past “Songs of Hope” tour concerts have been streamed on YouTube, this event will not be livestreamed, according to information from the choir. The Tabernacle Choir has extended an invitation to stakes throughout the United States — excluding those in Utah — to participate by hosting a watch party. Those interested in watching can reach out to their stake leadership about locations and times.