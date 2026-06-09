Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints join with local leaders outside of the new Vihiga County Hospital in Vihiga County, Kenya, on May 21, 2026.

Across Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to spread its influence through monetary donations, physical supplies and volunteer service.

Donations in health

The city of Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, is marked by a growing population, increased pressure on infrastructure — and an overwhelming need for clean drinking water — something local urban and Church authorities noticed and sought to change.

Church authorities sat together with Deputy Mayor Farida Mwepu Oduel in Kolwezi in hopes of creating a partnership to benefit those in the city.

Three days later, the city held an official project launch ceremony on Friday, May 15, presided over by Oduel. The project, which aims to produce clean drinking water, includes drilling six boreholes — a borehole being a narrow, deep hole drilled into the ground to access underground water resources.

Each hole has the capacity to provide water for over 500 households per day and are strategically located in the most vulnerable neighborhoods, explained the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

During the ceremony, Elder Ndalamba Ilunga, an Area Seventy in the Africa Central Area, expressed gratitude to the local authorities for the opportunity to serve. He noted that the project was made possible through the voluntary contributions of Church members, motivated by the conviction referenced in Mosiah 2:17 that “when we are in the service of our fellow beings, we are in the service of God.”

Deputy Mayor Farida Mwepu Oduel fills her glass with water from the new water well following the symbolic inauguration ceremony in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Some 1,600 miles to the east lies Vihiga County, Kenya – a rural county impacted by medical supplies donated to it’s local hospital.

The donation included ultrasound systems, treadmills, electrotherapy machines and more. Some equipment that arrived early had already been used in the hospital to save lives before the official handover ceremony began on May 21, explained Vihiga District Gov. Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo.

“We are very grateful, and we want to continue this partnership, and we want the Church to grow in this county,” he said in a report on Africa Newsroom. “We are happy, and we thank God for what you have done.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the county faced many challenges; Ottichilo expressed a sense of hopelessness until he was introduced to the Church and began a collaboration with it.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for this special day,” he said at the ceremony. “I want to most sincerely thank the Church for what you have done for the people of Vihiga. I can tell you, you have made a very significant difference in the healthcare system and support in our county.”

Wilber Ottichilo, Governor of Vihiga County, Kenya, left, shakes hands with Denis Mukasa, Africa Central Area humanitarian manager, right, May 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Donations in education

The Kacyiru School in Kigali, Rwanda, serves over 3,000 students, yet it lacks proper seating and sanitation for students.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 285 new desks, a new wash station, 16 student latrines and five toilets to the school.

Lambert Riziki, the district education officer in Kigali, expressed appreciation to the Church for its continued support. “Such contributions reflect the kind of partnership encouraged by national leadership,” he said.

Students of Kacyiru School enjoy their new desks donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kigali, Rwanda, April 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Donations for women

In an initiative to support women entrepreneurs in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, the Church participated in an sustainable empowerment event Saturday, May 2.

The event, organized by the nonprofit TRACT (Rural Workers in Action), brought together women market gardeners — key contributors to food security — technical trainers, community leaders and partners committed to promoting women’s empowerment.

The training taught women sustainable agricultural practices and financial management. The Church donated machetes, hoes, rakes and other equipment to the market gardener women.

“We thank The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its commitment and selfless love toward market-gardener women. This partnership contributes concretely to our empowerment,” said Agnès Kangala, president of TRACT.

Assembly of women market gardeners gather in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also in the Democratic Republic of the Congo lies the town of Mwene-Ditu, where the Church funded and constructed a new maternity building at the Tshiamala General Reference Hospital.

Joyfully, Mayor Gérard Tshibanda Kabwe cut a red, yellow and blue ribbon representing the opening of the building at the inauguration ceremony on March 27.

The symbolic ribbon-cutting by Mayor Gérard Kabwe, Mwene-Ditu, to open the new maternity building in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on March 27, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints