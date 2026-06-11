What the Church is doing to help after 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare to transport 200 food kits in a rented boat from General Santos City to people in Glan and Alabel on June 10, 2026, following the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines.

After a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Monday, June 8, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is coordinating efforts to provide relief to those impacted in the country.

The earthquake was centered at sea near Mindanao, the second-most-populated island in the Philippine archipelago and was the largest to hit the Philippines this year.

The Associated Press reported the quake killed at least 35 people, injuring more than 200 others mostly in ruined buildings. Several buildings collapsed or were heavily damaged in the hard-hit city of General Santos. Tsunami damage was also reported in at least one southern coastal village.

The Church is coordinating with government agencies and other organizations to support community response efforts, according to a news release on the Church’s Philippines Newsroom website.

All missionaries of the Church assigned in the affected area are safe and accounted for, according to the same news release.

Members in the General Santos Philippines Stake of the Church immediately jumped into action after the earthquake to help neighbors and friends.

Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare to transport 200 food kits in a rented boat from General Santos City to people in Glan and Alabel on June 10, 2026, following the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The stake prepared and transported 200 food kits via a double-motorized boat from General Santos City to Glan and Alabel — about a two-hour journey.

Several Church meetinghouses in hard-hit areas have been opened to house evacuees.

Church leaders reported that some members’ homes were damaged, and the Church is encouraging families in need of help to contact their local bishop or branch president.

Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare to transport 200 food kits in a rented boat from General Santos City to people in Glan and Alabel on June 10, 2026, following the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There have been extra challenges getting aid to communities in Sarangani due to a collapsed bridge and a landslide that covered a highway.

The Philippines is home to more than 905,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Recently, the Church also offered humanitarian relief efforts after multiple typhoons caused deaths, widespread flooding and devastation.

The Church gives assistance around the world during times of natural disasters, civil unrest and other crises. This support includes immediate relief and long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare to transport 200 food kits in a rented boat from General Santos City to people in Glan and Alabel on June 10, 2026, following the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, rescuers inspect the damage after an earthquake in General Santos, Philippines, Monday, June 8, 2026. (Philippine Red Cross via AP) | Philippine Red Cross via AP

A building is damaged after an earthquake in General Santos, Philippines, Monday, June 8, 2026. | Marnman Dejeto, Associated Press