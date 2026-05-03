Elder Renlund dedicates Davao Philippines Temple, a place of God’s power and strength

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, walks with his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Christiane Kopischke; Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo, at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — On a weekend that included both hot, searing sunshine and intense rainstorms, nothing could deter the happiness of the people to see the dedication of the Davao Philippines Temple by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I have found the faithful Filipino Saints resilient, cheerful, exemplary. If I could spend eternity with people like the faithful Saints in the Davao temple district, I would count myself eternally blessed,” Elder Renlund said.

A series of milestones marked the Sunday, May 3, dedication. This is the 215th house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the fifth in the Philippines and the first on the country’s southernmost island of Mindanao.

And at the end of this month, a sixth temple will be dedicated in the Philippines, with nine more in various stages of planning in a country of more than 905,000 Latter-day Saints, the fourth-largest in the worldwide Church.

Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

More than these numbers are the blessings that will come to the individual lives of Latter-day Saints through the covenants they make inside the house of the Lord, Elder Renlund said.

With a temple in Davao, he said the Latter-day Saints can attend and worship more often, but not to cloister themselves from the world. “What we do in the temple gives us strength outside the temple.”

Elder Renlund was accompanied in Davao by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund. Joining them for the dedication weekend were Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Christiane Kopischke; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees in the chapel on the temple grounds after the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

This is a return to the Philippines for Elder and Sister Renlund, who have been here several times in the past on ministry assignments and love the country and people. Church President Dallin H. Oaks also has a great love for the Philippines, having served as its area president when he was an Apostle and returning for the Urdanetta Philippines Temple dedication almost exactly two years ago, on April 28, 2024.

“In these times when we have been at these temple dedications, it is one of the choicest blessings. And so to have this assignment to be here, in a place that President Oaks loves, and a place that we love, is extra special,” Elder Renlund said.

April 28 is the anniversary of the Church in the country. Sixty-five years ago, Elder Gordon B. Hinckley, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and who later was Church president, offered a prayer on the land, and official missionary efforts began. Faithful pioneers stayed true to the gospel and following generations grew up in the Church as others entered the waters of baptism.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, center; Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Christiane Kopischke; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo, pose for a photo at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Sister Renlund said the last time she and Elder Renlund were in the country, they talked with the members about all of the temple announcements.

“These people have been preparing for years to be worthy and ready to enter the temple. So to see that day here for Davao is just a thrill,” she said.

Blessings of the house of the Lord

When Joseph Smith offered the dedicatory prayer on the Kirtland Temple, he asked the Lord that the Saints would receive blessings such as: No weapon raised against them would prosper, they would grow up in the Lord, have a fullness of the Holy Ghost and speedily repent (see Doctrine and Covenants 109).

Repentance in particular “is a blessing because the Savior wants to freely, frequently and fully forgive,” Elder Renlund said.

He said that having a fullness of the Holy Ghost means having a greater sensitivity to the Spirit and a greater clarity of direction. Meanwhile, growing up in the Lord is a maturing process — going from the Savior’s servant to disciple to friend.

Joseph Smith prayed that people would feel God’s power in the temple. “When we have troubles, difficulties and trials, we can draw on that power and know that we are not alone,” Elder Renlund said.

Sister Renlund said as the people in and around Davao have an opportunity to go more frequently to the temple, their discipleship or commitment to the Savior will mature and solidify. “We are going to see that happening throughout this country of people having that greater understanding, commitment — great things are still ahead.”

The Davao Philippines Temple at sunrise in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Blessing the nation

As members of the Church have been reading recently in “Come, Follow Me” study, while it was hard to get Israel out of Egypt, it was harder to get Egypt out of Israel. The ancient tabernacle, sacrifices and covenants with God were all meant to change the people one by one and help them become His peculiar treasure.

Today, in holy temples, Church members covenant to obey the law of chastity, serve the Savior, consecrate their lives and love God and their neighbor.

They will then go out into the world and act as a leaven for the rest of society, Elder Renlund said. “And they will not just bless their families, but they bless the nation. Our people should be the best citizens of the Philippines because of what they have covenanted to do in the temple.”

A blessing that comes from frequent worship in the temple is gaining an eternal perspective and having a greater disposition to do God’s will.

“We know what is going to happen if we choose to follow the Savior. That should give us the greatest optimism in the world,” he said. “That is what these Filipino Saints do — they get the big picture.”

Photo Gallery: 1 of 35 1 of 35 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands with his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 2 of 35 2 of 35 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, walks with his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 3 of 35 3 of 35 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles walks with his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, in the heat of the sun at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 4 of 35 4 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 5 of 35 5 of 35 Attendees wait in the shade during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 6 of 35 6 of 35 Nikkolo Cortez and Rizaldito Castro attend the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 7 of 35 7 of 35 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with attendee Lucas Durfey after the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 8 of 35 8 of 35 Jewel Hernaez applies shoe coverings for an attendee during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 9 of 35 9 of 35 The dedication choir enter the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 10 of 35 10 of 35 Virginia Cuyong fans herself while waiting to enter the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 11 of 35 11 of 35 Eufronia Ticong smiles during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 12 of 35 12 of 35 Vanessa Nang, Revenue Bradley, Vivien Sedgwick and Richelle Crisanto take a photo during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 13 of 35 13 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 14 of 35 14 of 35 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles walks the grounds at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 15 of 35 15 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 16 of 35 16 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 17 of 35 17 of 35 Cassidy Tan attends the dedication of the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 18 of 35 18 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 19 of 35 19 of 35 Andrea Caparas smiles during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 20 of 35 20 of 35 Victoria Crisounto, Sofia Bacot, and Esther Nang take a selfie during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 21 of 35 21 of 35 Esther Nang waits to enter the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 22 of 35 22 of 35 Felicipa Espinosa smiles during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 23 of 35 23 of 35 Attendees smile during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 24 of 35 24 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 25 of 35 25 of 35 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Christiane Kopischke; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo wave to Church members at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 26 of 35 26 of 35 Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department, left, and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, talk at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 27 of 35 27 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 28 of 35 28 of 35 Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 29 of 35 29 of 35 William and Llywyllyn Hernaez, the Davao Philippines Temple committee co-chairs, pose for a picture after the temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Mary Richards, Church News Photo Gallery: 30 of 35 30 of 35 From left, Elmer, Mikaela and Joy Salonga pose for a picture after the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Mary Richards, Church News Photo Gallery: 31 of 35 31 of 35 The Davao Philippines Temple at sunrise in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 32 of 35 32 of 35 The Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 33 of 35 33 of 35 The Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 34 of 35 34 of 35 The Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 35 of 35 35 of 35 The Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Feeling love, peace and hope

The Davao Philippines Temple was announced in October 2018 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. Ground was later broken for the Davao temple on Nov. 14, 2020, and the open house was held from March 26 to April 10.

It is located in Ma-a Road and Anahaw Road, Brgy Ma-a, Davao City, and features design elements inspired by the embroidered piña fabric of the Philippines. An elementary school is next door, various businesses are across the street, and homes climb up the mountain behind.

Donna Pareja, a member of the temple open house committee, said how grateful she was to have a temple nearby.

“I am overjoyed to finally have a temple here in Davao City,” she said. “In the past, we traveled to Cebu or Manila to attend the temple. Now it is only a few minutes away.”

The Cebu City Philippines Temple is about 250 miles northwest and across the Bohol Sea, while the Manila Philippines Temple is even farther north and requires a plane ride of around 2 hours.

Felicipa Espinosa smiles during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Davao Philippines Stake President Rizaldito S. Castro foresees rapid growth coming.

“This will hasten His work in our stake and the entire Mindanao island,” he said. “Everything we do inside His holy house points to the Savior. It allows me to prepare myself to strive to be holy, learn of His ways and develop Christlike attributes.”

Jewel Hernaez helped place white shoe coverings on the guests as they entered for the dedicatory session on Sunday. Her parents served as the temple open house committee chairs.

“For me as a young single adult, especially as I’m preparing for a mission, this is a beacon of hope for me because it has brought my family together in service,” she said. “Whenever I feel down or whenever I’m worried about stuff in my life, I can always look to the temple and feel a source of comfort and hope and especially the love from the Savior.”

Cynthia Romo, Relief Society president in the Davao Philippines Stake, shared how the temple has influenced her life.

“The temple has been a great blessing to me,” she said. “It is a place where I feel the love of the Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Zamboanga Philippines Stake President Rommel C. Abundio said, “The temple is deeply sacred to us — it is a house of the Lord where we make covenants, find peace and draw closer to Jesus Christ. For our members, it represents hope, eternal families and spiritual strength.”

Elmer Salonga of the Buhangin 2nd Ward, Davao Buhangin Philippines Stake, has lived on the island of Mindanao his entire life. His mother experienced the loss of twin siblings shortly after their birth, and the family was left with spiritual questions. When Salonga’s mother was taught by two missionaries in Davao City in 1978 about the Plan of Salvation, her conversion to the restored gospel began.

“It became a great blessing for her to accept the gospel of Jesus Christ, along with all her children. Today, our family continues in the gospel, now extending into the third generation of members,” Salonga said.

Attendees leave the Davao Philippines Temple after its dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

As he sees the continued growth of the Church in this part of the Philippines, his own faith is strengthened. He knows the temple will not only bless the members of the Church but will also uplift families and communities. It reminds him to live worthily and remain steadfast in keeping his covenants.

His covenants are a source of strength, guidance, peace and reassurance in his life.

“I am reminded that I am not alone and that I can rely on the Lord’s help as I strive to live faithfully. Additionally, my temple covenants strengthen my commitment to my family, helping me become more patient, loving, a peacemaker and devoted in my responsibilities,” he said.

The Davao open house

Photo Gallery: 1 of 5 1 of 5 Fruit for sale at the Bankerohan Public Market in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 2 of 5 2 of 5 Shoppers at the Bankerohan Public Market in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 3 of 5 3 of 5 Eggs for sale at the Bankerohan Public Market in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 4 of 5 4 of 5 The Long Hua Buddhist temple in Davao in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News Photo Gallery: 5 of 5 5 of 5 Flowers in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Missionaries in the Philippines Davao Mission saw the blessings of the temple open house, which had nearly 30,000 attendees. The two-week event drew visitors of all faiths from across Mindanao and beyond.

Sister Nova Vida Palaganas saw unity, hope, beauty and truth reflected through the house of the Lord.

With regards to unity, she said many members of the Church brought friends, neighbors and family with them to the temple — saying it was for all of God’s children.

“The open house helped our members feel more urgency to share the gospel with their loved ones, and it brought everyone together in a sacred space,” she said.

Sister Palaganas said the temple gives her hope, as many people had spiritual awakenings during the open house. They felt closer to the Lord and left with hope and peace. One woman told her, “When I’m there, I forget all my problems because I remember my eternal destiny.”

Attendees walk into the temple during the Davao Philippines Temple dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Sister Jenardine Dela Cruz and Sister Alinadelle Cajuban wrote to the Church News that the Davao temple changes everything for missionary efforts in their mission, “because the house of the Lord is no longer a distant ‘someday’ in Cebu or Manila — it’s right in Ma-a, Davao, giving our teaching an end goal interested friends can see.”

Families who went through the open house set dates to be baptized and goals to be sealed together for eternity — “proving that the Lord truly placed His house here in Davao so families like theirs could have the courage to choose both His commandments and His greatest blessings, making the Lord’s promise that “heaven isn’t heaven without the people we love” finally feels within reach,” the missionaries wrote.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, walks with his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

About the Davao Philippines Temple

Address: Ma-a Road and Anahaw Road, Barangay Ma-a, Davao City 8000, Philippines

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, presided over by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: March 26 through April 10, 2026, excluding Sundays

Dedicated: May 3, 2026, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 2.7 acres

Building size: 1,714 square meters (18,450 square feet)

Building height: 37.3 meters (122 feet)

Attendees leave the Davao Philippines Temple after its dedication in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News