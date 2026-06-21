Shirley Kimball’s path to discipleship and 30-year service at the Baltimore Stake Clothing Center

Relief Society General President Camille Johnson, left; Shirley Kimball, center; and Elder Michael P. Brady, an Area Seventy, right; join for a photo in the Baltimore Stake Clothing Center on May 17, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

One day, in Baltimore, Maryland, during February 1996, Shirley Kimball saw an ad on TV about the Book of Mormon. On a whim, she decided to call and request for one to be delivered to her door.

At the time, Kimball was attending different churches. During her search, Kimball decided to be baptized into an apostolic church, forgetting the phone call she had made requesting a Book of Mormon.

However, on the day of her baptism, something unexpected happened.

“The day that I was supposed to be baptized, they couldn’t get water in the font,” Kimball said. “I went home and didn’t think anymore about it, not knowing at the time Heavenly Father was preparing me.”

She decided to return the next weekend to be baptized, but during that week, the missionaries knocked on her door and delivered the Book of Mormon.

Looking back, Kimball said her spiritual preparation to be baptized into the Church began long before she phoned in asking for a Book of Mormon. Kimball had been a smoker for most of her life and prior to meeting the missionaries had felt a desire to cut back.

By the time the missionaries knocked on her door to deliver the Book of Mormon, Kimball had cut down from smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day to only two cigarettes.

After she began taking lessons with the missionaries, Kimball progressed to one and a half cigarettes per day.

“I was in the upstairs bathroom, and I was getting ready to smoke my half cigarette, and I looked into the mirror and said, ‘No, I’m not going to do this,’ and I took that half cigarette and threw it in the toilet,” she said.

Kimball told the missionaries the progress she had made. Now down to one cigarette a day, the missionaries offered to throw the rest of her cigarettes out to support her in her progress.

Kimball instead told them to write a scripture of their choosing on a cigarette. They chose Ether 12:27 and wrote it on a cigarette. Kimball never smoked again.

“After all [this] time, I have never gone back to smoking because I did it through faith in God and in myself,” Kimball said. Soon after, Kimball was baptized.

Shirley Kimball's last cigarette with the scripture Ether 12:27 on it, inscribed by a missionary in February 1996, in Baltimore, Maryland. | Shirley Kimball

Within the year, Kimball was called as the ward Relief Society president and learned about what is known as the Baltimore Stake Clothing Center. Inspired, she began volunteering at the center, balancing her day job, calling and family.

“Shirley Kimball is one who represents the very ideals of christian living,” said Elder Michael P. Brady, an Area Seventy for the Church’s United States Northeast Area and long-time friend of Kimball.

“She’s really a pioneer in the Baltimore area,” he said. “Service is at the center of everything that she does in her life.”

Kimball has lived in Baltimore, Maryland, for most of her life and has helped manage the Baltimore Stake Clothing Center for the last 30 years.

The center has developed over the years from a clothing exchange to a donation center. Previously, patrons would bring clothes to exchange for new ones, but as more people heard about it, clothing started to be donated instead of exchanged.

The Baltimore Clothing Center includes clothes for infants and children. Baltimore, Maryland. | Jim Dumont

At one point, the center had to be closed down because the building had been sold. Not wanting to stop her service to others, Kimball brought home containers filled with clothes and continued to give them out to those in need.

After moving three times, the clothing center found a new home in 2005, where it has been for the last 21 years.

During her time as ward Relief Society president, Kimball never stopped serving at the donation center. So when she was released in 2005, she was immediately called to serve a two-year service mission to help manage the center.

She and her late husband, Clay Kimball, who she endearingly described as “the smartest man I have ever met,” worked hard to improve the center.

“We would go down there at night, and he would work on the shelving, and while he was putting the shelving up, I was putting down carpet tiles,” Kimball said.

Kimball holds a very high standard for the center and the donations it receives. Those serve at the center will iron, steam or press the clothes, which are then neatly laid out on shelves or hung on racks, instead of being piled into a bin like other centers.

Her high standards for the center are rooted in love and a recognition of the divine identity of everyone who enters.

“I want to give them the best,” Kimball said. “I always try to think ‘These are His children,’ whether they are members or not. They are His children.”

Kimball helps visitors maintain that dignity by recycling any clothes that are worn or damaged. This provides guests at the center with quality clothing, ranging from prom dresses to workout clothes.

Clothes are steamed, ironed or pressed before being placed on hangers and put out on racks for patrons at the Baltimore Stake Clothing Center in Baltimore, Maryland. | Jim Dumont

Sister Jennilyn Landbeck also serves at the clothing center as a stake service missionary.

“It’s a part of our lifestyle now, helping people get what they need,” she said. “When I’m getting my hair cut, I talk about it, and people are just enthusiastic.”

Recently, the clothing center was visited by Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson. While on assignment in Maryland, she met with local Saints in between meetings with government officials.

Elder Brady, who joined President Johnson on these visits to members, described the time spent with Kimball as a “walk and talk” as they moved through the clothing center serving patrons.

Throughout the center, Kimball has placed signs, spiritual pictures and posters of various temples. As they walked, Kimball said that President Johnson noticed a partially covered sign with a scripture on it.

“Someone had almost covered it up,” Kimball said. “So I was just pointing to the wording that they could see, but Elder Brady and President Johnson said ‘Oh no, we‘ve got to bring this out.’”

The poster paraphrases 2 Nephi 26:33, saying, “...He denieth none that come unto Him, black and white, bond and free, male and female … and all are alike unto God, both Jew and Gentile.”

Relief Society General President Camille Johnson, left, and Shirley Kimball, right, discuss the love of Jesus Christ for all of God's children at the Baltimore Stake Clothing Center in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Camille Johnson

“That was just so sweet and spiritually uplifting,” said Kimball. “And the spirit, it was just so strong.”

For Elder Brady, Kimball’s desire to serve everyone around her has personally impacted his life.

Recently, Elder Brady’s father passed away. Per chance, Elder Brady went and visited Kimball’s ward as part of his calling as the Area Seventy. Kimball, who had just lost her husband, approached Elder Brady and asked about him and how he was doing.

“She’s just a selfless person,” said Elder Brady. “She’s a person who has so many Christlike attributes.”

Previously serving as her stake president, Elder Brady shared the importance of the clothing center to the community but also how he has seen it help Kimball.

“One of her passions has really been caring for those in need, and the clothing center is one of those places where she can put her passion and her heart into action.”

The Baltimore Stake Clothing Center is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 noon and is actively accepting donations.