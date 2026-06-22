Church donates food trucks to all 50 states for America’s 250th

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unload food donations from the Church in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13, 2026. Hawaii is the 50th state to receive a donation in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Food banks in Hawaii and Alaska are the latest to receive large food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

After months of donations nationwide, JustServe volunteers unloaded the Church’s donation in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 9, marking the 49th state to get at least one donation.

Just two days later, the Food Basket in Hilo, Hawaii, welcomed a donation, making this the 50th state to get at least one donation.

JustServe volunteers pose for a photo while unloading and preparing food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fairbanks, Alaska, on June 11, 2026, for distribution to nonprofits and those in need. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In May, the Church delivered the 100th truck to Joe’s Pantry in Dallas, Texas. According to a news release from June 17 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, said there is still much work to do.

“As excited as we are that we’ve delivered to all 50 states, we have more to do,” he said. “We have 250 deliveries. And so we’ll be doing it throughout the year.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, said the food deliveries have been critical for families.

Community members in Anchorage, Alaska, celebrate a donation from the Church and pack snack bags for a local food pantries on June 10, 2026. The food donation from the Church arrived the day before. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This effort as a Church reflects our desire to follow the teachings of our Savior, Jesus Christ, by lifting others and strengthening individuals, families and communities,” she said.

Hilo, Hawaii

The Church sent a 45-foot container full of food and supplies including canned fruits, vegetables and meats; pasta; flour; beans; peanut butter; and dried milk. Most of the goods are produced by the Church and funded by member donations.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unload food donations from the Church in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13, 2026. Hawaii is the 50th state to receive a donation in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The food was sent to The Food Basket, a Hawaii Island food bank, and distributed to 10 nonprofit organizations, including food pantries, faith-based ministries, recovery homes and youth and family service organizations.

According to Enola Kaneta, the Food Basket operations manager, 42% of residents on Hawaii Island experience food insecurity.

“This is huge for our community,” Kaneta said. “It is such a blessing that the Church does what you do, especially in the welfare division within the Church, but also extending to our neighbors who live on our island as well. Mahalo, and may God bless each and every one of you today.”

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unload food donations from the Church in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13, 2026. Hawaii is the 50th state to receive a donation in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ted Lesnett of the Hilo United Methodist Church’s Peanut Butter Ministry said the people who eventually receive the food may never know who gave it or cooked it.

“They will simply know that when they were hungry, someone cared,” Lesnett said.

Boston, Massachusetts

The Church delivered a semitruck carrying more than 37,000 pounds of food to the Catholic Services Boston Yawkey Center on Wednesday, June 17. It was then distributed to communities in need on Saturday, June 20, in honor of Juneteenth.

Cristiano Barbosa, an auxiliary bishop with the Archdiocese of Boston, said the donation demonstrates that food insecurity knows no boundaries of faith, race or socioeconomic level.

A semitruck carrying more than 37,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was delivered to Catholic Charities Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Every family should be able to have enough food on their table,” Barbosa said. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4, when our nation adopted the Declaration of Independence, we owe it to people struggling now and in the future to eliminate food insecurity in this country.”

Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s United States Northeast Area, said the food deliveries are a reminder that “people in our own backyards are hungry.”

“May we continue to serve together in the months and years ahead, and in doing so, may we help make this country better and kinder,” he said.