Southern California Latter-day Saints ‘lost homes but not hope’ in wildfires

What is left of the home of Katie and Rich Raddon is visible in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 8, 2025, the day after the Palisades Fire began.

When Sara Keller thinks about the past few weeks since deadly and destructive fires began in Southern California, she says, “It’s been a shock, to be honest.”

Keller, the Relief Society president of the Pacific Palisades Ward, Los Angeles California Stake, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is displaced from her home until the area has utilities restored and debris cleared — while many of her friends, neighbors and ward members lost their homes in the Palisades Fire.

Houses are gone as well as schools, stores, banks and businesses — more than 6,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged in that community.

“It’s the place where our children grew up, the community in that larger sense of who you run into at the market and who are on sports teams with your children and the people in the neighborhood you anticipated growing old with — all those memories in the Pacific Palisades,” Keller said.

Meanwhile, members of the Pasadena Ward, Pasadena California Stake, and others were affected by the Eaton Fire, which also started on Jan. 7 and destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 structures there.

Suzy Gallup of the Pasadena Ward has lived in the Los Angeles area for her whole life. “We’ve never had a fire like this, and we’ve never had to evacuate before,” she said.

A fallen tree blocks the road after the Eaton Fire began on Jan. 7, 2025, in Pasadena, California. | Suzy Gallup

Analysts say the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire together could become the worst natural disaster in U.S. history by cost. At least 28 people have died in multiple wildfires in California in January, according to recent news reports .

Gallup is back home now but many people are not yet. Some homes still stand while homes on either side burned. The winds blew strongly and erratically. But all the people she knows who have lost their homes she says are strong and faithful people.

“I know they know that this life is temporary and that there’s a home on high that is better than the home here,” she said.

As Keller works with her bishop to assess needs and provide relief to members of her ward, she has felt the prayers of people from all over the world.

“We feel the love, and it is beautiful to be in a Church with a worldwide connection,” she said. “Knowing people are aware and praying for you is deeply meaningful.”

A figurine of Jesus Christ is found among the ashes of a home in Pasadena, California, after the Easton Fire, which began Jan. 7, 2025. | Brad Adams

$1.2 million in Church donations for California

The Church has contributed $1.2 million to help nonprofit organizations respond to needs in the impacted communities — and immediate and long-term needs will continue to be assessed so resources can be provided.

These organizations are the American Red Cross, International Medical Corps, Project HOPE and Save the Children — all of which are providing things like shelter, food, clothing, hygiene kits and cleaning supplies, explained a news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org .

“My heart is full of gratitude for the humanitarian organizations the Church is working shoulder to shoulder with to assist those tragically affected by the fires,” said Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America West Area. “Even in the most difficult and darkest of times, there is light and goodness all around us. I see the Light of Christ working through these organizations, families, friends and even complete strangers serving, comforting and praying for all those in need.”

Gallup and others first evacuated to the Pasadena Convention Center. An official with International Medical Corps said with the Church’s donation the agency was able to quickly deliver more than 20,000 pieces of urgently needed relief supplies to the Pasadena Convention Center to support evacuees and will be able to support many more in the coming weeks and months.

The Church’s support to Project HOPE will help provide supplies to 15,000 people, and more than 10,000 people will have access to relief supplies and physical and emotional health support from the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, Save the Children is helping reopen classrooms and child care centers with the Church’s donation and providing mental health support to more than 2,000 children, caregivers and educators.

A restaurant in Pasadena, California, smolders after the Eaton Fire, which began on Jan. 7. 2025. | Suzy Gallup

‘God is aware of us’

Pasadena California Stake President Shaun H. Jorgensen wrote to the Church News with his thoughts.

“This fire has been a great challenge for our community and many of our members,” he said. “Yet, it has been amazing and humbling to see members who have lost homes, but not hope, ministering selflessly to their brothers and sisters in need.”

As Keller spoke over the phone about what she has seen, she spoke about love, outreach and support that come from mourning with those who mourn.

“Ultimately the joy we feel is in the charity and the love that people are extending and showing to one another during this very hard time,” she said.

These days feel overwhelming, assessing needs — many people don’t know yet all that they need — but Keller has been able to go to the house of the Lord and seek heaven’s help to reach out and minister one by one.

What is left of the home of Matthew and Wendy Garff is visible in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 8, 2025, the day after the Palisades Fire began. | Courtesy of the Garff family

Her ward attended a session at the Los Angeles California Temple last week. “We were able to be in a place to be still and away from the turmoil and reminded of those things that are of eternal importance,” she said, adding, “Remembering through all this, God is aware of us, and we have one another, and we will get through this.”

Gallup talked about the uncertainty over when people will be allowed back to their homes or when they can rebuild. Time frames differ depending on who is giving the answer.

“We combined wards on Sunday [after the fires began], and people had to wear whatever they had,” Gallup said. “Both bishops spoke, and both gave the most beautiful, inspiring, comforting talks. It was seriously amazing. I felt the Spirit so strongly in this meeting.”

A line in the hymn “ As Now We Take the Sacrament ” has stuck with her since that Sunday: “Courage to accept Thy will.”

And the words of Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the days following the fire also touched Gallup’s heart. Elder Bednar said, “Please know that we are not, and never need be, alone. You can press forward with heavenly help.”

Gallup said she knows everyone can get through this hard thing. “God is helping everyone find the solutions they need.”

What is left of the home of Katie and Rich Raddon is visible in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 8, 2025, the day after the Palisades Fire began. | Courtesy of the Raddon family

Structures burn in Pasadena, California, during the Eaton Fire, which began on Jan. 7, 2025. | Suzy Gallup

Evacuees from the Eaton Fire gather in the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 7, 2025. | Suzy Gallup

Ashes collect on the ground of the Pasadena Convention Center from the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 7, 2025. | Suzy Gallup

Devastation caused by wildfires in Los Angeles, California, is seen from a helicopter on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. | Mandel Ngan, pool via Associated Press

Devastation caused by wildfires in Los Angeles, California, is seen from a helicopter on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. | Mandel Ngan, pool via Associated Press

A burned American Flag flies among buildings destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. | Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

A worker surveys the damage from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. | John Locher, Associated Press