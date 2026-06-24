Send it in: Photos of watch parties for the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s Hollywood Bowl concerts

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, June 22, 2026, to prepare to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” benefit concerts are at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25. The concerts feature several guest artists, including Donny Osmond, the Bonner family and two married couples — David Foster and Katharine McPhee, and Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

The concert will be seen in hundreds of locations at watch parties throughout the United States (outside of Utah), including ones on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27.

The Church News would like to know how individuals and groups are watching the concerts — whether at a large watch party, at a meetinghouse or other venue. Responses could possibly be published as part of the Church News’ coverage of the choir and orchestra’s tour stop.

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