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Living Faith

Church donates equipment to support healthcare in Jamaica

New medical equipment at two hospitals will bolster healthcare for thousands of patients across the island

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The Church recently donated medical equipment to two hospitals in Jamaica. Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, stands third from the right.
The Church recently donated medical equipment to two hospitals in Jamaica. Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, stands third from the right. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated medical equipment to two Jamaica hospitals in June to bolster healthcare for thousands of patients across the island.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency, participated in the donation. He spoke about the value of Christlike service and affirmed that “true faith is reflected in actions that relieve suffering, strengthen families and bless communities,” according to a news release on the Church’s Jamaica Newsroom.

At Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, the Church donated hospital beds, stretchers, vital signs and cardiac monitors, infusion pumps, fetal monitors and laundry equipment — upgrades that will improve care for patients and working conditions for staff.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, speaks at an event where the Church donated medical equipment to two hospitals in Jamaica.
Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, speaks at an event where the Church donated medical equipment to two hospitals in Jamaica. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Jamaica’s leading maternity hospital, the Church donated an ultrasound machine and 13 cardiotocography monitors. The donation, made in partnership with Food for the Poor Jamaica, will strengthen maternal and neonatal care by improving pregnancy monitoring and enabling earlier detection of complications.

Health officials expressed gratitude for the donations, noting that the equipment will improve care for thousands of mothers and newborns each year. Beyond the equipment itself, the project included training for healthcare professionals and technicians to ensure proper use and long-term maintenance.

The Church began growing steadily in Jamaica in the 1970s and 1980s. The first stake was organized in 2014. Today more than 7,800 members worship in 18 congregations in Jamaica, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

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