Church provides aid, service, faith and hope in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

Latter-day Saint volunteers in Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica, help prepare and distribute over 1,000 emergency packages containing nonperishable food, bottled water and basic hygiene items following Hurricane Melissa.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28, unleashing fierce wind gusts of up to 185 miles per hour. The Category 5 storm pummeled the island, causing catastrophic damage.

The Associated Press reported a death toll of 45, with 15 other people missing as of Nov. 11.

The storm disrupted essential services and destroyed many homes, leaving individuals and families homeless.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is collaborating with charitable organizations and the Jamaican people to provide humanitarian aid and spiritual support, according to the Church’s Caribbean Newsroom.

More than 50 volunteers — many of whom were directly impacted by the disaster with their homes damaged, flooded or even destroyed — came together to serve their fellow citizens and follow the example of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Despite their own losses, volunteers helped prepare and distribute over 1,000 emergency packages containing nonperishable food, bottled water and basic hygiene items.

“What we are doing today is manifesting the work of the Lord, serving our brothers and sisters, helping to relieve their suffering — that is what Christ expects us to do,” said Paulette Larmond-Blake, a volunteer, in the video.

The supplies were distributed to the needy in Junction, Santa Cruz, Mandeville, Savanna-la-Mar, Hopeton and Montego Bay, bringing immediate relief and hope to hundreds.

One of the main avenues in Santa Cruz City, Jamaica, following the devastation from Hurricane Melissa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Savanna-la-Mar, the Church collaborated with the Jamaica Red Cross and The Salvation Army to provide essential supplies, including shelter tools, blankets, tarpaulins and cleaning and hygiene products.

Aiming to improve living conditions for those experiencing displacement and severe hardship, each relief package was designed to support a family of four for one week.

The Church’s local effort was directed by Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy who serves as the second counselor in the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency, with assistance from the Welfare Department, local leaders and many volunteers.

When it was safe, Elder Corbitt traveled to Jamaica to minister to the people, assess the damage and needs, and collaborate with local leaders to organize initial response efforts, according to the Church’s Caribbean Newsroom.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, despite the meetinghouse being in poor condition, Latter-day Saints of the Savanna-la-Mar Branch gathered to worship and express their faith and devotion to Jesus Christ.

Elder Corbitt, who presided at the meeting, said: “The Lord has aligned the keys of His power to identify those in need. Thus, He built His Church — to go and rescue His sheep.”

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy who serves as second counselor in the Church's Caribbean Area presidency, ministers to Latter-day Saints in Jamaica following the devastation from Hurricane Melissa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cordón’s message

Elder Valeri Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as Caribbean Area president, shared a video message of love and hope for those suffering. The video was posted on the Caribbean Newsroom.

“We express deep gratitude to so many who, amid their own challenges, came to the service of others. Their Christlike example reflects the love of the Savior. Many volunteers — some of them also affected by the disaster — came together to prepare and deliver food, water and essential supplies to hundreds of families. Such selfless service is a living expression of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“The Church is working hand in hand with local authorities and community leaders to provide humanitarian aid, emotional and spiritual support and to accompany families through their recovery process. We know that rebuilding will take time, but as a Church we are committed to standing with the people of Jamaica throughout this entire process. We trust that with faith and unity, our communities will emerge stronger.

“We are comforted by the words in the Book of Mormon, in Helaman 5:12: ‘And now, my sons, remember, remember that it is upon the rock of our Redeemer, who is Christ, the Son of God, that ye must build your foundation.’”

Elder Cordón continued: “If we build upon Him, no storm can destroy our faith or take away our hope. He offers peace in times of uncertainty, strength when we feel weak and comfort to our hearts.

“We invite everyone to join in prayer for our brothers and sisters in Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba. We encourage all to maintain a sensitive and compassionate spirit toward the needs of others, to be aware of those who may need help and to trust that the Lord hears every prayer offered in faith on behalf of those affected. We can be instruments in His hands as we show His love through our own acts of service and compassion.

“For those wanting to assist in this effort, we invite you to contribute to the Church’s humanitarian aid fund so that we may continue bringing relief and resources to the families and communities most affected.

“May God bless you, dear brothers and sisters. It is my testimony that this is the work of the Lord. We are His hands. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.”