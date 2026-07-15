How a Latter-day Saint surgeon’s 20 years of service transformed surgery in Mongolia

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dr. Raymond R. Price, MD, with an 85 year-old patient after a successful laparoscopic surgery in Mongolia.

Before graduating from Harvard medical school, before becoming a board-certified surgeon and before working with medical professionals in Mongolia for 20 years, Dr. Raymond Price was a missionary in Thailand.

In the hot, muddy, humid areas of the country, young Elder Price witnessed — perhaps for the first time — severe poverty and barriers to healthcare.

In one memory, he and his missionary companion helped carry an injured woman to a hospital after others refused to assist her. Hospital workers then asked the young missionaries, “Why would you help a stranger?"

“That moment changed the direction of my life,” Price told the East Asia Church Newsroom. From that moment, he felt inspired to pursue medicine and public health.

From open wounds to minimally invasive care

Dr. Raymond Price, now a professor of global surgery at the University of Utah and visiting professor at the Mongolian National University of Medical Sciences, first visited Mongolia in 2005.

At that time, 98% of surgeries in the country were open procedures, requiring large incisions, extended hospital stays and lengthy recoveries.

Walking inside the Soviet-era concrete buildings, Price saw scalpels, retractors, clamps and gauze laid out on white surgical tables — the tools of open surgery. Throughout the country, severe injuries from accidents and trauma were a leading cause of death for adults, yet open surgeries were not the most effective method. Surgeons lacked equipment and training, which would allow for the alternative: minimally invasive surgeries.

Price’s goal while in Mongolia was to educate medical professionals on how to perform laparoscopic surgeries — ones that could cut hospital stays in half, drastically improve recovery rates and decrease the risk of infection. Price organized training opportunities throughout the country, including public education campaigns, television appearances and call-in programs.

“The message was clear,” Dr. Price recalled during his 2005 visit. “Mongolian surgeons wanted change and wanted to build the capacity themselves.”

Dr. Raymond R. Price, second to the left, shows laparoscopic instruments to surgeons in the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) program in Mongolia, which started in June 2015. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The program adopted a “train-the-trainer” model, aimed at empowering local surgeons to become educators themselves — creating sustainable change that would continue long after international visitors returned home.

Price was also instrumental in implementing the Advanced Trauma Life Support program, a training course. Supported in part by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the program teaches healthcare workers how to manage severely injured patients step-by-step.

October 2025 marked a milestone for the program, when a Mongolian educator became fully certified to teach the course locally. Today, over half of all surgeries in Mongolia use minimally invasive techniques.

From surgeon to diplomat

Since leaving Mongolia, Price has become the vice chair of the World Health Organization’s Global Initiative for Emergency and Essential Surgical Care. He leads a global network of over 2,000 medical experts.

Dr. Raymond Price, bottom right, poses with the laparoscopic surgery training team in Uvurkhangai, Mongolia, in 2011. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking at a scientific conference last year, Price said: “For me, the greatest accomplishment has been building friendships and partnerships that created sustainable change.

“When people work together with a shared purpose, opportunities continue to grow.”

Most recently, on May 18, 2026, Price was appointed Honorary Consul of Mongolia in the State of Utah, where he resides.

As Honorary Consul, Price will continue to support cultural, educational, health care and economic connections between Mongolia and Utah, further strengthening a relationship he has spent nearly twenty years helping to build.

The real success, Price said, “belongs to the Mongolian physicians and educators who continue this work every day.”