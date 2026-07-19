Local Church members and full-time missionaries attend an equipment donation ceremony at the Bay District Hospital on May 7, 2026, in Laguna, Philippines.

Over the last few months, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has extended educational and medical aid to areas in need across the Philippines.

Initially reported by the Church’s Philippines Newsroom, here are four stories about how the Church and its members are helping local communities.

Isabela schools receive educational equipment donation

On June 23, the Cabagan school district in Isabela, Philippines, received a special donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Consisting of essential educational resources and computer equipment, the donation provided both elementary and secondary schools supplies to help improve the quality of education in the area.

The donation was given in support of the Reading Enhancement Assistance and Development project, also known as the READY project, according to a news release. This initiative, started by Jesus C. Malayao and Dr. Nita G. Palogan, two educational leaders in the school district, aims to help students improve literacy skills and provide access to higher-quality education.

Computer equipment and related educational resources donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that were recently turned over to Cabagan school district in Isabela, Philippines, in support of its Reading Enhancement Assistance and Development (READY) project on June 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Education is a powerful instrument for personal growth, self-reliance and community progress,” said President Jasper D. Allapitan of the Tumauini Philippines Stake. President Allapitan served as a representative for the Church at the donation ceremony, which took place at Cabagan Science Elementary School.

“And [those] collaborative efforts such as Project READY can create lasting and meaningful impacts for future generations,” he said.

The Church donated computers, printers, folding tables and a heavy-duty laminator machine to the project. President Allapitan emphasized the Church’s commitment to providing students with access to educational tools and opportunities.

Church donates medical equipment to Bay District Hospital

More than 100 individuals witnessed the formal donation ceremony of medical equipment from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Bay District Hospital in Bay, Laguna, Philippines, on May 7.

According to a news release, the donation came in tandem with the inauguration of the new free chemotherapy center. The donation consisted of various essential medical supplies including five electrocardiogram machines, 20 infusion pumps and nebulizers, cardiac monitors, surgical supplies and hospital bed mattresses.

San Pablo Philippines Stake President Ronnel R. Catungos attended the ceremony and detailed the purpose of the donation.

“One of the fundamental purposes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to care for the poor and the needy,” he said. “This donation from the Church is to serve this purpose. We believe that we are all brothers and sisters, children of our Heavenly Father.”

Medical supplies donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints outside of the Bay District Hospital on May, 7, 2026, in Laguna, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dr. Nathaneel V. Rallos, who serves as the chief of hospital for the Bay District Hospital, detailed what the new equipment means for both doctors and the patients they treat.

“Given the limitations of our equipment and our supplies, it will greatly affect all our patients,” he said. “It will increase our capacity to serve more than what we already have.”

The opening of the new chemotherapy center is the third public center in the province of Laguna.

It is equipped with 20 chemotherapy machines and can treat up to 40 patients per day. The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, a government-funded organization, fully covers all cancer treatment for patients, whether or not they can afford the care.

The ceremony was concluded by Bishop Rey John Estera, bishop of the Calauan Ward, who offered a dedicatory prayer for the new facility.

San Pablo stake collaborates with Red Cross in community blood drive

On the morning of May 2, members of the San Pablo Philippines Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at the stake center to donate blood.

Per a news release from the Church’s Philippines Newsroom, volunteers collaborated with the city’s Red Cross chapter and donated 17 units of blood that went directly to local medical facilities and providers in the surrounding area.

“This opportunity to serve by donating blood is service to our brothers and sisters, and we perform service to God,” said President Nephi L. Basco, second counselor in the stake presidency.

Philippine Red Cross personnel attend to donors from the San Pablo Philippines Stake during the community blood donation drive held at the San Pablo Stake Center on May 2, 2026. The drive yielded 17 units of blood to support local patients and medical facilities in San Pablo City, Laguna, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Each unit of blood donated provides life-saving treatment options for up to three individuals. With the donation made by local members, potentially dozens of lives can be saved. The Red Cross chapter expressed their gratitude for volunteers making the drive a success.

“Thank you everyone who helped make this annual project possible. We hope we can continue these acts of service so that we may help even more patients,” said Cecil Cortez Manalo of the local chapter.

Not only did the blood drive provide resources for future patients, but it also had a meaningful impact on the donors who participated. Lester Matthew Suarez Lim was one of those donors.

“My personal experience is that I was happy I was able to donate this time,” he said. “Last year I was not qualified. I felt that somehow I was able to serve someone who is in need of blood.”

At the end of the drive, local leaders invited donors to continue to participate in life-saving blood drives, an act, said organizers, that has a profound impact far beyond the time spent donating.

Church donates eye surgery machine to medical center

The Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) serves as a regional hospital for millions in the Iloilo region of the Philippines. It is also home to an ophthalmology residency program, which received a surgical ophthalmology machine from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 22.

“These invaluable resources will not only help address the growing number of ophthalmology patients but will also enhance the training and development of our residents, empowering them to deliver excellent, compassionate and life-changing care,” said Western Visayas Medical Center in a report from the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

Hospital officials and Church representatives sign the ceremonial turnover documents, formalizing the donation of the surgical ophthalmology machine. Church representatives, including Anthony John Balledos, area humanitarian manager, are seen as the signing representatives at the Western Visayas Medical Center on April 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This marks a monumental step in eye care for the surrounding area and will benefit medical residents as they learn to work with the advanced surgical technology through hands-on training, providing beneficial experience as they prepare for professional careers.

Additionally, the Church provided intraocular lens (IOL) implants to the hospital’s ophthalmology program. IOL implants are an important element to restoring or supplementing a patient’s vision. Primarily used in cataract surgery, the IOL implant donation will help provide sight to those who cannot afford private care.

The donation was in collaboration with Lions Clubs International, a civic organization that seeks to provide disaster relief, medical assistance and community development programs across the Philippines.