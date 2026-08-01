2027 ‘Come, Follow Me’ curriculum now available

The 2027 curriculum resource for youth and adult Sunday School and Primary is “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church: New Testament.”

The 2027 curriculum resource for youth and adult Sunday School and for Primary is “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church: New Testament,” announced The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, July 31.

The resource, which supports gospel learning and scripture study for individuals and families at home, is now available digitally in multiple languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app.

While Church members will recognize manual features such as weekly study guides, they’ll also see a new addition: fast-Sunday lessons for Primary, found at the back of the manual. These lessons help children become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. Primary teachers are encouraged to use these lessons each fast Sunday, regardless of when it occurs during the month.

Some print copies of “Come, Follow Me” will be shipped to wards and branches at no cost, and leaders should provide them to those who prefer having a printed manual. If needed, leaders and members can order additional copies starting Nov. 15 at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

For Relief Society and elders quorum

In Relief Society and elders quorum meetings, members discuss messages from the most recent general conference. Conference messages are available at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, in the Gospel Library app, and in the May and November issues of the Liahona magazine.

For young men and women

The updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2027 curriculum for Young Women classes and Aaronic Priesthood quorums will come from “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.” The monthly For the Strength of Youth magazine, available in print and digitally, will provide additional support to these classes.

Families and youth leaders can subscribe to the print version of the For the Strength of Youth magazine at magazines.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. They can also access the digital version on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app.

Leaders can order additional copies of the guide or the magazine for youth turning 12 in 2027.

For Primary children

This image from the illustrated “New Testament Stories” shows the resurrected Savior appearing to Mary Magdalene. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In addition to the “Come, Follow Me” manual, children and families can study from the illustrated “New Testament Stories,” which is already available online.

Print copies of the illustrated “New Testament Stories” will be shipped to wards and branches at no cost, with ward councils determining who receives these books. Leaders and members can order additional copies starting Nov. 15 at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church magazines

The three magazines produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are the Liahona, For the Strength of Youth and the Friend. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church produces the following monthly magazines, available on the Church’s website and in the Gospel Library app:

For print magazine subscriptions, one per magazine is available to members at no cost and is renewable annually. Leaders can help members subscribe and renew subscriptions at magazinesubscriptions.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Leaders can subscribe on behalf of members by using Leader and Clerk Resources. They can also now renew existing subscriptions.

Members and leaders can purchase individual issues of print magazines at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Leaders can also provide the “Baptism and Confirmation” special issue of the Friend magazine to those preparing for baptism.

Other resources

A family in the Philippines studies from the scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following additional resources are available digitally, or print copies can be ordered at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org:

“Teaching in the Savior’s Way” supports efforts to improve gospel learning and teaching at home and church.

“Behold Your Little Ones: Nursery Manual” helps teachers give children a solid foundation for a lifetime of following Jesus Christ.

“Gospel Art Book” provides art and imagery to help teachers and parents teach the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Accessibility

Church materials in audio, braille and large-print format are available at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

For more information, see Accessible Formats on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in the Gospel Library app.