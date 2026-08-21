Clockwise from top left: Stock of medical supplies donated by the Church to support Ebola response efforts at the National Institute for Biomedical Research, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 16, 2026; Dr. Muhammad Imran from Pacific International Hospital performs a cataract surgery using a portable cataract microscope donated by the Church in Bialla village in West New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea in 2026 (photo taken by Sister Kimie Dandoy); Members of the Busan Korea Stake package boxes for seniors in need in the community in Busan, South Korea, on July 13, 2026; Janine Wood, No Limits Perth co-founder, receives the keys to the new Heart on the Street community outreach vehicle from Elder Marty Newton, Church humanitarian missionary, in Perth, Australia, Aug. 3, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues its efforts to care for those in need around the world through donations and service.

Recently, this support included a community outreach vehicle, support for cataract surgeries, donations to fight Ebola, breast cancer screenings, flu vaccinations and boxes of relief supplies.

Below, see some of the efforts from members, missionaries and Church leaders in the past few months in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, El Salvador, Chile and South Korea.

Community outreach vehicle in Australia

The charitable organization No Limits Perth in Perth, Australia, is expanding its impact with a new community outreach vehicle, officially handed over by the Church on Aug. 3.

The vehicle has a working washing machine and dryer inside and will help take laundry facilities, food, essential supplies, conversation and connection directly to people who need it most, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Andy Wood and Janine Wood of No Limits Perth, left, stand with Elder Marty Newton and Sister Julie Newton, humanitarian missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, beside the new Heart on the Street community outreach vehicle in Perth, Australia, Aug, 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

No Limits Perth was founded in 2015 when co-founder Janine Wood saw a growing need among people living in homelessness. But she said it has never really been about laundry. “It’s about the community while the laundry is being done. It’s about restoring dignity, restoring faith that there are good people who care and restoring hope.”

Elder Craig W.J. Raeside, Area Seventy, said: “Following the example of Jesus Christ, we believe every person has infinite worth and deserves to be treated with kindness, dignity and respect. We’re grateful to partner with organizations like No Limits Perth as we work together to lift and bless those in need.”

Vision in Papua New Guinea

Sight was restored to hundreds of people in Papua New Guinea thanks to free cataract surgeries performed by the Laila Foundation and Pacific International Hospital, through the support of the Church and Charity Vision.

Many had lived with blindness or severe visual impairment for years because they had no access to specialist eye care, reported a Post-Courier article emailed to the Church News by humanitarian missionaries.

Pastor Ronny, left, takes a picture with Elder Bret Dandoy, right, while holding his medical record booklet after cataract surgery in 2026. | Provided by Elder Bret Dandoy

Among the Church’s support is a donation of a portable cataract microscope, which can be transported by plane or boat or truck in a suitcase-sized container, explained Elder Bret Dandoy in the email. The lenses were provided by Charity Vision in conjunction with the Church. Catholic Church Health Services and Hargy Oil Palms Ltd. are also supporting the efforts.

Medical professionals from Pacific International Hospital travel nearly monthly across Papua New Guinea and spend a few days at each site doing eye health checkups and surgeries. At each one, 100-250 patients receive restored sight through cataract surgery.

In the newspaper article, Dr. Amyna Sultan said, “This combined support from our partners, under the leadership of the Laila Foundation, is what enabled specialist services to reach one of Papua New Guinea’s most remote regions.”

Fighting Ebola in DR Congo

The Church provided equipment and supplies to support the fight against the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On July 16, the Church officially handed over the donation to the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, DR Congo. The resources will help improve early case detection, enhance the quality of care and strengthen the operational capacity of teams involved in Ebola surveillance, prevention, research and patient care, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder David Ngabizele, Area Seventy, center left, presents donated equipment to Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director general of the National Institute for Biomedical Research, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David Ngabizele, an Area Seventy in the Africa Central Area, spoke on behalf of the Church. Elder Ngabizele praised the efforts of the country’s government, healthcare professionals, researchers, humanitarian organizations and all those involved in the fight against the disease.

Through this contribution, the Church reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s efforts to promote public health, improve the well-being of its people and strengthen a resilient healthcare system, Africa Newsroom reported.

Breast cancer screenings in El Salvador

The Church coordinated with the Salvadoran Association for Cancer Prevention to hold a health day focused on the prevention and early detection of breast cancer. The event, held at a Church meetinghouse in Mejicanos, El Salvador, benefited more than 100 women.

Attendees received breast ultrasounds as part of a preventive screening. Based on the results, some patients were referred for mammograms, reported the Church’s El Salvador Newsroom.

The Church and the Salvadoran Association for Cancer Prevention prepare to conduct breast cancer screenings in a Church meetinghouse in Mejicanos, El Salvador, July 27, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mercedes Zamora went to the screening and expressed her gratitude for the initiative.

“We are very grateful for this free service for women and because it helps them prevent and take care of their health against these diseases,” she said.

San Salvador El Salvador Cuzcatlan Stake President Rafael H. Majano emphasized the role women play in families and society.

“It is important to recognize and care for women, who with love and dedication care for their children and strengthen their families every day,” he said.

Flu vaccinations in Chile

In July, the Church hosted a flu vaccination clinic at the Iquique Chile Stake Center organized by the Regional Ministerial Secretariat of Health.

More than 80 people received the flu vaccine in one day, reported the Church’s Chile Newsroom. The campaign was especially targeted at high-risk groups, including senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses. Members of the region’s traditional religious dance groups also came because of their close connection with the Fiesta de La Tirana, in which thousands of people gather every year.

Local health and government officials join Church leaders at a flu vaccination clinic at the Iquique Chile Stake Center in Iquique, Chile, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local health and government officials joined Church leaders at the clinic. The head of the Regional Public Health Department, Dolores Romero, thanked the Church for hosting.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of providing us with the space of the Church. I want to express our gratitude for the support received,” she said.

‘Healthy summer’ initiative in South Korea

The Busan Korea Stake, working with the Busan Association of Senior Welfare Centers, conducted a “Healthy Summer” humanitarian support project to promote the health of senior citizens in need.

The Church took the lead in the project and members actively participated in the service. Church members prepared relief supplies for 2,200 households, packaging and delivering the items, reported the Church’s Korea Newsroom.

Members of the Busan Korea Stake package boxes for seniors in need in the community in Busan, South Korea, on July 13, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Planning began in June, followed by the arrival of supplies on July 8, boxing July 9-10 and large-scale packing Saturday, July 11. That Saturday saw around 80 people — from children to adults — gathered at the Church meetinghouse to serve.

On July 13, representatives from 34 senior welfare centers in Busan, South Korea, visited the Busan Ward building to pick up prepared relief boxes. The report said members of the Busan stake “conveyed the warm love and comfort of Jesus Christ to neighbors in need in the community through this service.”