Nigerian stake presidents and their wives share their experiences about their BYU–Pathway Worldwide participation during a discussion in Lagos, Nigeria, in July 2026.

Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Africa nation of Nigeria are leading by example in their pursuit of education through BYU–Pathway Worldwide.

Bishops, stake presidents, their counselors, Area Seventies and members of their families have enrolled in BYU–Pathway classes. Their participation is inspiring members throughout Nigeria to pursue higher education while strengthening their faith, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

The Church teaches education is an essential part of self-reliance. BYU–Pathway Worldwide is an online higher education organization from the Church that provides globally accessible, affordable and spiritually grounded certificates and degrees.

BYU–Pathway enrollment in Nigeria has increased from fewer than 3,000 students in 2023 to more than 20,000 in 2026.

Recently, stake presidents, Area Seventies and their wives gathered at the BYU–Pathway Global Education Center in Lagos, Nigeria, to discuss how their personal participation has contributed to the growth of the program in their country.

President Victor B. Ukorebi, the Church’s Senior International Area Manager for Africa and president of the Lekki Nigeria Stake, speaks about BYU–Pathway Worldwide enrollment in Lagos, Nigeria, in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Asuquo E. Udobong, an Area Seventy and BYU–Pathway student, said leaders’ examples are a strong influence. “When I served as a bishop, many members followed my example and enrolled in BYU–Pathway. Some would jokingly say, ‘If Bishop can do it, I can do it too,’” he said.

Elder Sunday F. Oyedeji, also an Area Seventy and a BYU-Pathway student, said he and his wife encourage others to participate in the online educational program. His wife, Sister Cecilia Oyedeji, also serves as a BYU–Pathway service missionary, working to help others access educational opportunities.

Local leaders are not just influencing others in their congregations, they are also inspiring their families. President Wole Oyedeji, who serves as first counselor in the Lagos Nigeria Ikeja Stake presidency, is enrolled in BYU–Pathway alongside his wife and four daughters. His daughter, Jumoke Oyedeji, is completing an entrepreneurship certificate.

“My classes have changed my perspective on running a business,” Jumoke Oyedeji said. “They are helping me develop the skills and confidence to grow and lead my business.”

President Victor B. Ukorebi, the Church’s senior international area manager for Africa and president of the Lekki Nigeria Stake, said in the Africa Newsroom report that the growing participation of Church leaders and their families is helping establish a culture where education and discipleship go hand-in-hand.

“The example of our leaders is inspiring others to invest in their future, strengthen their faith and bless their families and communities through education.”