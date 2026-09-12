Latter-day Saints in Wisconsin serve their communities after destructive tornado

Latter-day Saints and others in northeastern Wisconsin help clear debris in the aftermath of an EF3 tornado that touched down July 27, 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in northwest Wisconsin are serving their communities in the aftermath of an EF3 tornado that destroyed homes, trees and power lines.

The tornado struck Fox Valley on Monday, July 27, the fourth “severe” level tornado to hit the state this year, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. Before this year, Wisconsin hadn’t seen an EF3 tornado since 2021; and the last time at least four EF3 tornadoes touched down in the state was in 1984. The scale for tornado severity is EF0 to EF5.

While there were no fatalities, around 20,000 homes in Outagamie County lost power, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. Other buildings collapsed or experienced gas leaks, and multiple roads were closed.

‘Extraordinary dedication’

Latter-day Saints and others in northeastern Wisconsin help clear debris in the aftermath of an EF3 tornado that touched down July 27, 2026. | Provided by the Appleton Wisconsin Stake

According to a report compiled by local Latter-day Saint communications specialists, the tornado’s impact was substantial but Church members “responded with extraordinary dedication.”

As of early September, it is estimated over 1,000 volunteers had participated in recovery efforts and given more than 10,000 service hours, said Anjanette Pond, Appleton Wisconsin Stake communication director.

Additionally, the Church’s United States Central Area welfare and self-reliance office sent a resource truck with 400 boxes of shelf-stable food, 10 chain-saw kits, over 100 pairs of gloves, 50 to 100 rakes, first aid kits and yellow volunteer shirts. Local Church members ensured the truck delivered its resources, even though official organizations had prematurely declared needs met.

Destruction in northeastern Wisconsin from an EF-3 tornado that touched down on July 27, 2026. | Provided by the Appleton Wisconsin Stake

Appleton Wisconsin Stake President Ryan Cropper said that while the tornado was devastating, he saw miracles that showcased both God’s power and the Christlike nature of those around him. He knows of one Church member who drove to the impacted areas every evening after work, bringing his own equipment to cut trees. Other Latter-day Saints traveled long distances and gave time and money to serve strangers.

“Through their efforts, many lives and hearts were touched,” President Cropper said, adding, “They grew spiritually and our neighbors saw that they were loved by God.”

Bishop Matt Thiel of the Neenah Ward added that Latter-day Saints and their friends ministered house by house, block by block, “bringing the hope of Jesus Christ to each individual we came in contact with.”

This experience, he continued, “strengthened the knowledge I already had that God the Father and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, love all of Their children.”

Interfaith collaboration

A volunteer in northeastern Wisconsin helps clear debris in the aftermath of an EF3 tornado that touched down July 27, 2026. | Provided by the Appleton Wisconsin Stake

In serving their communities, local Latter-day Saints also created and strengthened interfaith relationships. According to the communication specialists’ report:

A Pentecostal church offered its parking lot as the primary staging area for Latter-day Saint volunteers.

Catholic Charities provided lodging for disaster victims, with Latter-day Saints donating funds through a shared link.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, a Christian-based nonprofit, received 13 pallets of shelf-stable food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Church members directly delivering about 300 out of 400 boxes to homes.

Pond said that as Latter-day Saints offered time and resources, community partnerships they had only dreamed about began taking place.

“The miracle of God making positive outcomes out of such a horrific experience … is just such a testament to me that He can make things beautiful,” Pond said.