Music & the Spoken Word: Setbacks and setups

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. This week is No. 5,061 of the broadcast. Dr. André J. Thomas, who is an associate artist with the London Symphony Orchestra and emeritus professor of music at Florida State University, will be a guest conductor.

Please note: Reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

Newspaper columnist Jenkin Lloyd Jones once wrote: “Life is like an old-time rail journey — delays, sidetracks, smoke, dust, cinders and jolts, interspersed only occasionally by beautiful vistas and thrilling bursts of speed. The trick he continued is to thank the Lord for letting you have the ride.” (See Jenkin Lloyd Jones is quoted by President Gordon B. Hinckley, “God Shall Give unto You Knowledge by His Holy Spirit” Brigham Young University devotional, Sept. 25, 1973, speeches.byu.edu.)

Life indeed is full of unanticipated twists and turns and rarely, if ever, goes according to plan. But as we learn to thank the Lord for the ride — even when it takes us to heights and depths we never imagined — we begin to recognize the beautiful vistas and the thrilling bursts of speed that bring joy to the journey.

For each of us, there are seasons when the ride is anything but smooth. But this is the journey. In fact, a journey would hardly be a journey if it were a single, uneventful ride from beginning to end. Growth, understanding and experience often come from stops at the depot, repairs on the prairie, or even the need to back up and find the right track.

But it’s important to remember that sometimes what looks like a setback really may be a setup for something greater. As we look to God in our daily travels, we discover that He knows the track, the train and the traveler. He knows our destination. And while He may not impose every setback we suffer, He is never surprised by them and can consecrate our experiences for our growth and good.

Joseph of Egypt experienced such a setback. Betrayed by his brothers, he was sold into slavery and became a servant in Potiphar’s house. He served faithfully, only to be falsely accused and sent to prison. Yet even these setbacks were preparing him for something far greater.

Eventually, Joseph was brought before Pharaoh to interpret the ruler’s troubling dreams. Through the gift of God, he did so and was appointed second-in-command over all Egypt.

Motorists travel in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Thirteen years had passed since Joseph was sold into slavery, and at least nine more would pass before he fully understood where the journey had been leading. How beautiful that vista must have been when he realized that his position and influence would help save not only his family — but in fact all of Egypt — from famine (see Genesis 37, 39-45).

May we trust God through life’s setbacks, knowing, as the apostle Paul testified, that “all things work together for good to them that love God” (Romans 8:28). Even when we struggle to see beyond the next bend, we can trust the One who knows where the journey leads.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.