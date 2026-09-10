25th anniversary of 9/11: Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra has used music to heal, share hope

Thousands of people gathered in the Tabernacle on Temple Square for one of two National Day of Prayer services on Sept. 14, 2001. The services remembered those killed in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, and featured prayers for comfort and healing.

On the night of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square were scheduled to perform a private concert.

Mack Wilberg, the choir and orchestra director, said: “The question was, ‘Are we going to go ahead?’ … It was decided that we would go ahead, but we would change the program significantly.”

With the approval of the First Presidency, Craig Jessop, then the choir director, and Wilberg, then the associate director, changed the program to more patriotic songs, said Heidi Swinton, former choir historian.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, then President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke; counselors President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust offered the prayers.

In his brief remarks, President Hinckley pointed to the Savior, Jesus Christ. He said, “There is shining through the heavy overcast of fear and anger the solemn and wonderful image of the Son of God, the Savior of the world, the Prince of Peace, the Exemplar of universal love — and it is to Him that we look in these circumstances.”

President Gordon B. Hinckley prepares an address at the memorial service in honor of those who died in the terrorist attack on the United States Sept. 11, 2001. | Credit: Tom Smart, Deseret News

Wilberg said President Hinckley’s words “brought a sense of calm and a sense of comfort.”

Since that night 25 years ago, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra have marked anniversaries of the events of Sept. 11, when airline jets crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City; the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.; and a Pennsylvania field. Flights were grounded across the country.

Wilberg said, “With continued challenging times, a primary purpose of the choir [and orchestra] is to bring hope, comfort, light and peace.”

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts the audience during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Remembering the week of Sept. 11, 2001

That night, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra performed patriotic songs, including the U.S. national anthem, “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America” and an encore of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” reported the Church News archives.

Wilberg recalled that the songs “took on a totally different significance” that night.

The choir and orchestra performed Roy Ringwald’s arrangement of “God Bless America” that “starts like a prayer and then it builds, and then it comes back down to a prayer or a soft ending,” Wilberg said, adding, “It’s unusual for that piece.”

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs for the "Today Show" at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Sept. 11, 2002. | Credit: Michael Brandy, Deseret News

Wilberg said of that song, “It was so poignant for that particular occasion in that particular time.”

Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, was declared by then-U.S. President George W. Bush as a national day of prayer and remembrance. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra performed two memorial services — at 10 a.m. and noon — that were broadcast over the Church’s satellite system.

In 2001, about half of homes in the United States had internet access, according to a report on Census.gov, and the vast majority of those were powered by dial-up connections.

During the Sept. 14, 2001, memorial, the choir and orchestra performed songs of peace and comfort, including “Blessed Are They That Mourn” (from Johannes Brahms’ “Requiem” drawn from Matthew 5), “How Great the Wisdom and the Love,” “God So Loved the World,” “Where Can I Turn for Peace?” and “Nearer, My God, to Thee”; and patriotic songs, including “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful.” President Hinckley and other Church leaders also spoke during the service.

President Gordon B. Hinckley addresses the memorial service in honor of those who died in the terrorist attack on the United States Sept. 11, 2001. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

Scott Barrick, who was the choir’s general manager for more than 20 years, was living in California at the time and went to his local Church meetinghouse for one of the services.

“I remember feeling connected,” he said. Barrick had applied for the general manager position with the Tabernacle Choir and was still in the interview process. He started with the choir in November 2001. “It was really interesting to me to see what impact the choir could have in a situation like this.”

Swinton said: “The choir has a way of breaching all kinds of divides and even languages because they sing from their hearts and from their very souls. And that touches people, no matter where they’re from, or what language they speak.”

Scott Barrick, Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square general manager, poses for a portrait at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Barrick is retiring after 21 years. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Marking the anniversaries

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra did “Music & the Spoken Word” specials for many holidays and notable anniversaries, including 9/11, Barrick said. The first year, they released two songs that could be used in remembrances, according to the Church News archives. Through the years, they did patriotic programs near the Sept. 11 anniversary, especially if it was on a Sunday, Wilberg said.

Veteran newsman Tom Brokaw said he relished his opportunity to work with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in preparing for Sunday's broadcast in 2011 in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. | Deb Gehris, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the 10th anniversary in 2011, television anchor Tom Brokaw was the guest narrator of the special “9/11: Rising Above.” The six songs from that special were released as a digital album.

The Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel launched the following year on Oct. 31, 2012, Barrick noted. That gave the choir more flexibility in sharing its music.

For the 20th anniversary in 2021, the choir and orchestra were still in the COVID-19 pandemic pause, creating some challenges, Barrick said.

Veteran Latter-day Saint television journalist Jane Clayson Johnson hosted “9/11, Coming Together,” a Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square production that aired on Sept. 11, 2021, commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Journalist Jane Clayson Johnson hosted the “9/11: Coming Together” anniversary broadcast, recording in New Jersey across the river from the World Trade Center memorial. Singer Kristin Chenoweth’s performance of “Angels Among Us” from the 2019 Christmas concert was included, along with other previously recorded songs from the choir and orchestra, Barrick said.

Swinton said the choir and orchestra “have provided a voice that can bolster the nation, that can bring peace and calm to the nation when we are suffering and can celebrate and bring joy when things go well.”

Heidi Swinton, historian for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, talks with members of the media about Saturday’s 90th anniversary celebratory broadcast of “Music and the Spoken Word” during a press conference at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 17, 2020. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square finish a song at the Georgia State Capitol as part of their “Songs of Hope” tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News