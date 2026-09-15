‘It brings in the bright light of Christ’: How 9/11 was remembered with Christlike service

A young volunteer helps clean headstones at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Billings, Montana, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Twenty-five years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, people across the United States gathered in remembrance through acts of service.

In Mesa, Arizona, Primary children in the Mesa Hermosa Vista Arizona Stake gathered books for other children in need. In Billings, Montana, and Houston, Texas, thousands of JustServe volunteers cleaned the grounds at local cemeteries. And in Henderson, Nevada, volunteers spread out across the city to work on 35 different service projects.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages members to serve others for the National Day of Service and Remembrance, with service opportunities listed at JustServe.org and 911day.org. The Church and its members serve others year-round and strive to follow the two great commandments: to love God and love one another.

Camille Smithson and her son, Preston, of Layton, visit the 9/11 Project at the USU Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. The 9/11 Project is an annual event dedicated to honoring the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, educating future generations and bringing communities together through service. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The following is a small sampling of some of these efforts by Latter-day Saints, community leaders, youth and families across the United States who served others in remembrance of the tragedy that occurred 25 years ago.

Houston, Texas

More than 2,000 volunteers spent their Saturday on Sept. 12 at the Houston National Cemetery, in Houston, Texas, to clean gravestones. This was the largest group of volunteers to take part in the event in the five years since it began.

Volunteers pose for a photo along with community and faith leaders at a National Day of Service and Remembrance event in Houston, Texas, at the Houston National Cemetery, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Provided by Tori Trevino

Maren Will, a JustServe specialist who helped coordinate the event, told KHOU-11 News that it was significant to her that the event was on the day after the 9/11 anniversary.

“The day after we as a country stopped being filled with fear and we were full of unity with the service and love and togetherness that we felt,” she said.

Will also said the event was important for youth — who weren’t alive when the attacks happened — so they could understand not only what happened on 9/11, but the unity and service that followed.

Billings, Montana

Volunteers in Billings, Montana, also cleaned headstones at the Yellowstone National Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Sister Haylie Squire, a missionary in the Montana Billings Mission, was reminded of the Savior’s example of service.

Volunteers help clean headstones at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Billings, Montana, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance. | Thomas Chapman

“Everywhere He went He looked outside of Himself and served everyone, no matter who they were,” she said. “I am so grateful for all the great people who served our country and looked outside of themselves as Christ would.”

Mesa, Arizona

Primary children in the Mesa Hermosa Vista Arizona Stake in Mesa, Arizona, prepared a book and school supplies drive to benefit A New Leaf, where many women and children go in crisis situations.

The Valiant-aged children planned the event, made collection boxes, designed flyers and made announcements during Sunday meetings leading up to the event on Saturday, Sept. 12. On the day of the event, many of the children also read books to others at A New Leaf.

Primary children in the Mesa Hermosa Vista Arizona Stake in Mesa, Arizona, collect donated books and school supplies to benefit A New Leaf, as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Provided by Krista Nielsen

In total, the children collected and sorted 6,000 books and made 140 bookmarks.

“Organizing this project was a lot more work than I thought it would be,” said Ruby Wilson. “But it was totally worth it if it means kids can have a favorite book of their own.”

Krista Nielsen, the Hermosa Vista Stake Primary president, said the children were working hard to serve as the Savior would “and invite their friends and the community to join them.”

Centerville, Utah

Candice Stanford and Shannon Page from the Centerville Utah North Stake worked for months to prepare for the 9/11 Day of Service. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to work on 10 different service projects for people in their community and around the world.

Tawnya Turner shows her children how to tie a fleece blanket as part of a National Day of Service and Remembrance event in Centerville, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Aimee Cobabe, Church News

Page said the event was a way for people to reconnect and feel that they’re supporting others.

“Service is always the answer,” she said. “This is a way to connect and just be outside of ourselves and think of the Savior and His love.”

Stanford said that every time one serves, the difficulties of life are made easier.

“It takes away all that darkness and all that weight,” she said. “It brings in the bright Light of Christ.”

Twelve-year-old Noah Keeler and his brother, 15-year-old Ben Keeler, helped put together rag balls. while their grandparents sat at a nearby table sanding toy cars.

Don Love shows Noah Keeler, left, and Ben Keeler, center, how to create rag balls as part of a National Day of Service and Remembrance event in Centerville, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Aimee Cobabe, Church News

“It’s fun, and I’m also helping others, so it’s like a win-win,” said Noah Keeler.

Ben Keeler said he sees helping others as a big part of how he can show his love for God.

“Service is a good way to show that we’re dedicating our time to God, showing Him that we care about His children,” he said.

Henderson, Nevada

Latter-day Saints in Henderson, Nevada, organized dozens of community service projects that had more than 1,500 volunteers spread across their community on Saturday, Sept. 12. Volunteers included families, two high school football teams and leaders of various church organizations. They cleaned up trails, assembled hygiene and welcome kits, made blankets, donated blood, made teddy bears, built beds and collected and sorted books and crayons.

Volunteers pick up trash as part of a National Day of Service and Remembrance event in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Kevin Stoker

At an opening breakfast before volunteers began for the day, Paul Block of the New Song Lutheran Church spoke about his experience serving as a volunteer pastoral chaplain for a day at Ground Zero in 2001.

“It brought me to tears to see that in this time of trial, we came together as a nation,” he said.

Andru Blonquist served with his family cleaning up the trails around Acacia Park in Henderson.

“We use JustServe a lot, so it’s nice to come and give back a little bit to the community and help clean up spaces that we use on a regular basis,” he said.

Brandon Gresham, a Smith’s volunteer, and others assemble student weekend kits and snack kits during a 9/11 Day of Service event at the Granite Education Foundation Donation and Distribution Center in Murray on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Fernanda Artanduaga, America First Credit Union volunteer, and others assemble student weekend kits and snack kits for 9/11 Day of Service at Granite Education Foundation Donation and Distribution Center in Murray, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dallin Redd, a Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield volunteer, and others assemble student weekend kits and snack kits during a 9/11 Day of Service event at the Granite Education Foundation Donation and Distribution Center in Murray on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Doug Boudreaux, a Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield volunteer, and others assemble student weekend kits and snack kits during a 9/11 Day of Service event at the Granite Education Foundation Donation and Distribution Center in Murray on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Mandy Bone, a Swire Coca-Cola volunteer, and others assemble student weekend kits and snack kits during a 9/11 Day of Service event at the Granite Education Foundation Donation and Distribution Center in Murray on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News