Thousands attend ‘Walk With Me’ youth concert in the Philippines

Nevin Garceniego, grand champion of "The Voice Kids Philippines" 2024, performs during the “Walk With Me: The 2026 Youth Concert” at Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2026.

More than 4,100 youth and young single adults in the Philippines gathered in Cagayan de Oro City on Sept. 19 for a youth concert organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A recording of the concert was broadcast a week later to thousands more around the country in watch parties.

The program combined music, messages and a devotional focused on Jesus Christ and the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with me.” Church members and their friends attended.

Local units and areas of the Church have the option to plan and hold their own in-person music experiences by the end of 2026 to bring youth together in worship and celebration of their faith.

This is part of the 2026 youth theme experiences. Branches, wards or stakes can hold a youth concert, a youth music devotional or a faith walk. Resources are available at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org in English.

Related Story 2026 youth music experiences resources now available

Performers take part in “Walk With Me: The 2026 Youth Concert” at Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Cagayan de Oro, Elder Steven D. Shumway, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Philippines Area presidency, spoke before the concert and invited the youth and young adults to center their lives on Jesus Christ, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

“When you choose to make Jesus Christ your partner, to really walk with Him, He will make more of you and do more with you than you could ever dream,” Elder Shumway said.

During the concert, the audience sang along to selections from the 2026 youth album including “Walk With Me,” “Your Presence,” “All for Me” and “Stand Strong.”

Brandon Sorilla performs during the event “Walk With Me: The 2026 Youth Concert” in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One of the performers was Liahona Olayan.

“I enjoyed so many things about performing today, but the most important thing was feeling the Spirit,” she said. “It was so amazing, and it filled the room with all the youth and young adults who were there. What a gift and a blessing.”

Vinz Pedrano, in the Iligan 3rd Ward, Iligan Philippines Stake, said the concert reinforced his desire to serve a full-time mission and help others come to know Jesus Christ.

Thousands of young people attend “Walk With Me: The 2026 Youth Concert” in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,

“This concert inspired me to continue and move forward in life, even though there are challenges and adversities along the way,” Vinz said. “It helped me slow down and remember Him, to put my faith in Jesus Christ always.”

The event in the Philippines was the second large-scale youth music concert hosted by the Church in the country. Last year, more than 2,000 young people attended “Festival: A Youth Concert” in Davao City.