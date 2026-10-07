R. Kelso Carter (1849-1928) wrote the hymn "Standing on the Promises" while teaching at a military academy in Pennsylvania in 1886.

“Standing on the Promises,” now included in the new global hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, draws the singer’s and listener’s minds to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His promises.

The hymn, released in the February 2025 batch of new hymns for “Hymns for Home and Church,” was written by Russell Kelso Carter in 1886 and included in hymnals published in the United States. Now members of the Church are learning and singing the hymn, too.

The About the Hymns section of the Church’s website for this hymn explains, “Carter wrote ‘Standing on the Promises’ while teaching at a military academy, and the cadence and energy of the music inspire feelings of strength, courage and confidence.”

In his address in October 2026 general conference, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about God’s promises and quoted the hymn.

“With Moroni, I declare, ‘The eternal purposes of the Lord shall roll on, until all his promises shall be fulfilled’ (Mormon 8:22),” Elder Renlund said. “We can trust the Lord, especially His promises. These promises apply to you. We can joyfully sing:

“Standing on the promises of Christ, my King, …

Standing on the promises that cannot fail …

Standing on the promises, I cannot fall, …

Standing on the promises of God.”

A video still from the Church’s Bible Videos depicting Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About R. Kelso Carter and the writing of this hymn

Carter was born on Nov. 18, 1849, and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended Pennsylvania Military Academy and graduated in 1867, remaining there to teach courses in chemistry, mathematics and civil engineering until 1887. He died on Aug. 23, 1928.

PMA was later known as Pennsylvania Military College and then Widener University. A 1928 article about his death in the Widener University archives says Carter was “probably the greatest gymnast in the history of PMC athletics” and “a notable pitcher when a student.”

After resigning from the military academy, Carter became an ordained Methodist minister, and then he became a physician in Baltimore, Maryland. He was also known as Captain Carter and Doctor Carter and was widely recognized in evangelical circles because of his religious writings, the article said.

Carter wrote the words and music for 52 hymns, the music for 44 hymns by other writers, and he adapted music for 25 other hymns. The Widener University article said, “His famous hymn, ‘Standing on the Promises,’ is well known in thousands of households throughout the land.”

Widener University continues to honor Carter with the R. Kelso Carter Award each year, given to an individual other than a Widener graduate who has brought honor to the university through their acts and accomplishments.

The Church’s About the Hymns site says that in the 1870s, Carter struggled with extreme fatigue because of heart problems, but medical doctors at the time were unable to offer him solutions. “Finally,” it says, “in desperation, Carter turned to faith and prayer. When he returned to health, he credited his remarkable healing to God’s power. Throughout the rest of his life, Carter found strength by focusing on the Savior’s promises to love and care for us.”

2 Peter 1:4 says “Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises,” and Ephesians 6:13 includes the Apostle Paul’s exhortation for all to “stand,” placing their trust in God’s promises.

The Church’s essay notes, “To ‘stand’ on the promises of Christ can mean to be fixed upon, to stay true to and to rely on those promises, no matter what challenges we face.”

Standing on the Promises



1. Standing on the promises of Christ, my King,

Through eternal ages let His praises ring!

Glory in the highest I will shout and sing—

Standing on the promises of God.



Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ, my Savior;

Standing, standing—

I’m standing on the promises of God.



2. Standing on the promises that cannot fail

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail,

By the living Word of God I shall prevail—

Standing on the promises of God.



Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ, my Savior;

Standing, standing—

I’m standing on the promises of God.



3. Standing on the promises of Christ, the Lord,

Bound to Him eternally by love’s strong cord,

Overcoming daily with the Spirit’s sword—

Standing on the promises of God.



Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ, my Savior;

Standing, standing—

I’m standing on the promises of God.



4. Standing on the promises, I cannot fall,

List’ning ev’ry moment to the Spirit’s call,

Resting in my Savior as my all in all—

Standing on the promises of God.



Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ, my Savior;

Standing, standing—

I’m standing on the promises of God.

