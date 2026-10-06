In 1994, Church President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, traveled to the Brazilian Highlands in the capital city of Brasília and gathered with a group of Latter-day Saints for a regional conference.

President Oaks did not speak Portuguese. “But when their beautiful choir began to sing, the music crossed all barriers of language and spoke to my soul,” President Oaks recalled. Through sacred music, “the Spirit of the Lord descended upon us, and we were made ready for gospel instruction and worship.”

Singing hymns is one of the best ways to become in tune with the Spirit of the Lord, he taught. “I wonder if we are making enough use of this heaven-sent resource in our meetings, in our classes and in our homes.”

President Dallin H. Oaks sings during a hymn before speaking to BYU students during their weekly campus devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

It’s been eight years since the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the intent to publish a new hymnbook.

Here’s a look at the progress, process and power of this ongoing, sacred project to update “this heaven-sent resource” for the worldwide Church.

Members of the congregation sing selections from “Hymns for Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Why a new hymnbook?

The last time the Church updated its music collections was in 1985 for the hymnbook and in 1989 for the “Children’s Songbook.”

“We recognize the power that sacred music has to unify the members of the Church throughout the world,” said Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the announcement to update the hymnbook in 2018. “We desire to offer a consistent core collection of hymns and songs in every language that reflects the diverse needs of the global Church in our day.”

The Church’s music webpage explains that the revision helps to:

Fill doctrinal gaps.

Resolve copyright issues from foreign translation restrictions.

Improve the quality of translations.

Provide more consistent digital access.

Resolve inconsistency in music offerings across languages spoken by members of the Church.

Fix culturally insensitive language and limited cultural representation of the global Church.

Retire hymns that have fallen into disuse.

Simplify or discontinue hymns that many members find are too difficult to sing or play.

The Church’s green hymn book, focused on the title “Hymns” and the Tabernacle symbol. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An ongoing process

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called the new hymnbook project both ambitious and complex.

“Because of the importance of sacred music in the Church, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve have been intimately involved in every aspect of the new hymnbook, including the selection of hymns to be included in the print and digital versions,” he assured.

Elder Renlund explained that what has been considered for inclusion in the new hymnbook are selections from the English 1985 “Hymns of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” the 1989 “Children’s Songbook,” hymns and songs from the current non-English Church hymnbooks, previously published hymns by Latter-day Saint authors, existing hymns from other Christian traditions and over 17,000 original submissions.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discusses the new global hymnbook for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Because the Church could not print a hymnbook with thousands of hymns, only hymns that met the following criteria were included:

Does the hymn increase faith in and worship of Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ?

Does the hymn teach the core doctrine of the gospel with power and clarity?

Does the hymn invite joyful singing at home and at church?

Does the hymn comfort the weary and inspire members to endure in faith?

Does the hymn unify members throughout the Church?

Steve Schank, the Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, said in the Church News podcast that these criteria “are the outcomes that the First Presidency hopes that sacred music will achieve, both in our congregations and in our homes and in our personal lives. These are the blessings that the Lord will respond with as we worship Him in song.”

Author and composer Steve Schank. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The printed version of the new “Hymns for Home and Church” is expected to be ready in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French by late 2027, with other language translations to follow.

In the meantime, beginning in 2024, the Church has released batches of new hymns every few months. As of September 2026, 82 new songs have been released in those four languages, with several songs also available in other languages such as Armenian, Malagasy, Cebuano, Indonesian, Italian, Samoan, Tongan, German, Korean, Tagalog and more.

Each song has been made available digitally, including sheet music and audio recordings. The audio files include piano accompaniment, guitar accompaniment and vocal with piano.

Additional sets of songs are expected to be released later this year as well as next year.

The Church anticipates publishing about 375 songs in a single “Hymns for Home and Church” printed volume that will include music for all ages, including Primary children.

When the first 13 hymns were released in May 2024, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy then serving on the hymnbook committee, commented on how help seemed to come every time it was needed during the rigorous selection process. “We have seen miracles in this project — it is a miracle,” he said.

Power of sacred music

President Oaks has taught that singing hymns “is one of the best ways to learn the doctrine of the restored gospel” as well as “a glorious way to worship.”

He noted that the meeting of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the temple each week begins with the singing of a hymn. “Picture the spiritual impact of a handful of the Lord’s servants singing ... before praying for His guidance in fulfilling their mighty responsibilities,” he said.

In the announcement for the new hymnbook in 2018, Elder Rasband taught that — along with prayer and the scriptures — “hymns invite the Spirit into our hearts and strengthen our testimonies of Jesus Christ and His gospel. As parents sing together with their children in their homes and in our congregations, the doctrines of the gospel will sink deep into their hearts and they will have increased power to keep on the covenant path as encouraged by our prophet.”

A group of missionaries learning sign language sing the opening hymn during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, August 18, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

In 2025, when Elder Renlund was interviewed regarding the new hymnbook project, he also testified that “music is a language of the Spirit and can deepen your love and appreciation for God and His Divine Son and the Restoration of the Lord’s Church in these latter days.”

When asked what he has learned from working on this multiyear project, Schank told the Church News: “There’s something about music that takes the gospel and sinks it into our hearts and our minds in a way that it cannot be forgotten. Sacred music teaches the gospel in a way that’s not threatening. It is easy to understand.”

Sacred music, he said, has a way of finding the cracks in the walls individuals build around their hearts and seeping through. “It’s a way to connect with the divine. It’s a way for me to bring an offering to the Lord, and the Lord will be pleased, and He will answer with a blessing upon my head. Music is not filler. It’s worship.”

In his 2025 interview, Elder Renlund said, “I hope you take advantage of the opportunity that has been provided to enjoy these new hymns.”

A variety of music

The Church News has spotlighted many of the songs, both new and familiar, as they have been released. To learn more about many of the new hymns and their composers, here’s a list with links to those articles:

Members of a congregation in the Dominican Republic sing selections from “Hymns for Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of a congregation in Puerto Rico sing selections from “Hymns for Home and Church” during sacrament meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints