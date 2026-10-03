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General Conference

Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘How Long Will It Be Ere They Believe Me’

‘God invites us to trust Him and His promises’

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Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Christine Rappleye
By Christine Rappleye
Christine Rappleye is a reporter and web producer for the Church News.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about remembering covenants with the Savior, Jesus Christ, and trusting in Him. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

People can easily fall into the trap of focusing on the here and now and lose sight of the bigger picture, both where they have been and of God’s promises.

While seen in an experience with a heart-transplant patient who survived but later complained about cold oatmeal, it’s not a modern phenomenon.

In the Old Testament, the children of Israel complained multiple times. “As they overlooked both the Lord’s blessings and His promises, their trust eroded in God and in God’s prophet.”

The Lord’s response is: “And the Lord said unto Moses, … how long will it be ere they believe me, for all the signs which I have [shown] among them?” (Numbers 14:11).

“God invites us to trust Him and His promises.”

During His ministry, Jesus Christ told His disciples that in Him they might have peace and that He had overcome the world. “We can experience joy in our here and now because of Him and through our covenant relationship with Him.”

The power of the Messiah to save and exalt is “profoundly intimate and infinite beyond human comprehension; there is more than enough to cover any breach, need or deficit for all of us, for each of us.”

Notable quotes

“Jesus overcame the world; we do not have to do so ourselves. When our faith is centered on Jesus Christ, He promises spiritual peace no matter our circumstances. ”

“Faith in Jesus Christ frees us from uncertainty because our hope rests on His faithfulness and righteousness, not on our own.”

“As we reflect on the great things the Lord has already done and remember His goodness and mercy, we are better positioned to grasp the bigger picture and to rely on His promises to us. We can trust Him.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Renlund done recently?

Read more of Elder Renlund’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.

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October 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
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