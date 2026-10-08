Elder Pedro X. Larreal, a General Authority Seventy, was born into a family “with very limited financial resources” in Venezuela.

When he returned from his full-time mission as a young man, his country was experiencing severe economic challenges and extremely high inflation. His primary focus, Elder Larreal told BYU–Pathway students during a devotional broadcast on Oct. 2, was to work and help his parents put food on the table.

“Yet amid those circumstances, I felt strongly that the Lord expected me to seek the best education possible,” said Elder Larreal.

At the time, opportunities such as BYU-Pathway Worldwide and the Perpetual Education Fund did not exist. “Nevertheless, I knew the Lord would provide a way for me to move forward,” Elder Larreal related.

He shared three principles to help individuals move forward with confidence, achieve righteous goals and fulfill their divine potential.

“As you do these things and build your life upon the rock of Jesus Christ, you will receive divine help, strength, direction and peace,” he promised.

1. Do not be afraid of the future

The world encourages uncertainty, skepticism and fear. “You will hear voices that discourage effort, preparation and faith,” said Elder Larreal. “Some will suggest that the future is bleak or that your circumstances are too difficult to overcome. Do not believe those messages.”

God has prepared a wonderful future for each of His children, Elder Larreal assured listeners.

He shared Joshua 1:9, where the Lord tells Joshua: “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”

Said Elder Larreal: “The Lord will be with you wherever you go. He will strengthen you when the path seems difficult. He will guide you when the future appears uncertain. He will open doors you cannot yet see. Therefore, do not be afraid. Move forward with courage and confidence in the Lord.”

2. Act with faith in Christ

“Faith is much more than belief. Faith moves us to action,” Elder Larreal taught.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles once noted that when the children of Israel crossed the River Jordan on dry ground, the miracle only occurred after they entered the river.

Said Elder Larreal: “There will be moments in your life when you must take a step into the unknown. You may not know exactly how things will work out. You may not have every answer. But if the Lord has invited you to move forward, do so with confidence in Him.”

Elder Pedro X. Larreal, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Screenshot, BYUPathway.edu

3. Offer meaningful prayers

Prayer is much more than a routine or habit, Elder Larreal taught. “Prayer is a sacred conversation with our Heavenly Father.”

Elder Larreal told listeners to “invite the Lord into your plans. Involve Him in your decisions. Tell Him about your dreams, your goals, your concerns, and your desires. Speak with Him sincerely. Then, listen. As we pray with real intent, seeking both guidance and strength, we invite heaven’s power into our lives.”

Christ is the sure foundation

A few months after his mission, Elder Larreal said he began to pray earnestly about his future.

One night he felt impressed the read Doctrine and Covenants 6:33-34.

“Fear not to do good, my sons, for whatsoever ye sow, that shall ye also reap; therefore, if ye sow good ye shall also reap good for your reward.

“Therefore, fear not, little flock; do good; let earth and hell combine against you, for if ye are built upon my rock, they cannot prevail.”

After reading that scripture, Elder Larreal felt the Spirit confirm an eternal truth: “If I wanted the powers of heaven to strengthen and sustain me throughout my life, I needed to build my foundation firmly upon Jesus Christ.”

Elder Larreal testified: “He is not merely a source of comfort during life’s storms. He is the rock upon which we must build our entire lives. … Those who build upon the Savior can withstand every storm mortality may bring.”