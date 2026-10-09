The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A family from Argentina looks through family history documents.

October is Family History Month in the United States, and FamilySearch has plenty of ideas for celebrating.

Family History Month became a formally recognized celebration less than a month after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, according to a recent FamilySearch blog post.

“Family history is a powerful catalyst for uniting not just families, but entire communities,” the post states. “Learning about your ancestors can make you more confident and resilient in the face of challenges and setbacks.”

Ideas for celebrating

A family looks through family history records together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

FamilySearch’s ideas for celebrating Family History Month range from simple and individual activities to those that require more people and planning.

Online options include watching the FamilySearch 101 YouTube videos; using FamilySearch’s “Compare a Face” or “Famous Relatives” features; or finding a relative’s headstone through BillionGraves, Find a Grave or FamilySearch.

More hands-on ideas include trying a recipe from an ancestor’s homeland; making space to display family photos; or writing a journal entry about a particular relative.

For ideas that involve other people, try asking older family members for stories about their past; revisiting traditions at a family gathering; or planning a short “pilgrimage” to somewhere that has special meaning to a relative.

“Family History Month is an opportunity for you to connect with your family and ancestors,” the blog post states. “You can celebrate and honor your heritage in many ways, big and small.”