Music & the Spoken Word: ‘The faith that unites us’

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during the Interfaith G20 Opening Ceremony at the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. This week is No. 5,066 of the broadcast.

Please note: Reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

Derrick Porter: This past week, the annual G20 Interfaith Forum convened here in Salt Lake City. Nearly 700 participants from 50 countries — representing more than 35 religious traditions — came together for meaningful dialogue about faith and its power to bless our world.

Today’s music and message celebrate the strength that comes from faith in something beyond ourselves — something sacred, something enduring, something that calls us higher.

As part of the G20 Interfaith Forum we had opportunity to ask several faith leaders the question, “What does faith offer the world today?”

Here’s their response.

Rabbi David Saperstein, director emeritus of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and a former U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom: When I reflect on the role of faith in the world at large, in the public sphere, I’m always mindful of God’s call to all humanity to create a world of justice and peace. And in calling us to partnership in creating that world. God has ennobled humanity, giving to our lives meaning in destiny and purpose. And above all God has assured us that we can be, we must be, we will be, at this time of trouble in the world the creators of a better and more hopeful future, a world of peace, compassion and hope for all God’s children everywhere.

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Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson: I think that those people who have faith and when they seek and achieve the highest aspirations of their faith it’s a vehicle really for them to be peacemakers in their homes, in their communities. Acting on our faith-based values, we do unto others as we would have them do unto us and then that way find both personal peace but also promote peace in our homes and in our communities.

Imam Mohamed Magid, chairman and founder of the International Interfaith Peace Corps and former president of the Islamic Society of North America: What faith offers the world today is compassion. When we are compassionate, we’re living our faith. What it means that we have to take care of the most vulnerable people in our society, so that faith in action is compassion.

Sister Jane Wakahiu, a member of the Institute of the Little Sisters of St. Francis: Faith in God gives us the courage to act, to speak the truth, to stand for what is right even when it is unpopular. Courage moves us to step into the unknown and to navigate life’s most difficult circumstances with steadfast faith and purpose. Courage conquers fear through faith.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.