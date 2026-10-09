Members of the Orchestra at Temple Square perform as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The Orchestra at Temple Square’s fall concert will be Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. MDT in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City. It will be available in-person only and a standby line will be available.

The 90-minute concert is under the direction of associate music director Ryan Murphy and will feature Franz von Suppé’s “Poet and Peasant: Overture,” Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36” and John Williams’ “Star Wars: Main Title,” reported the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s announcement.

Tickets to see the event in-person are free but required. For ticket information, see ticketing.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/eng/events and the event on the Temple Square app.

In previous years, fall concert attendees could exchange their orchestra ticket one-for-one for a general admission ticket to The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s Christmas concert. Due to a change in the ticketing platform, the one-for-one Christmas concert ticket exchange will not be available this year. The orchestra fall concert tickets cannot be exchanged for Christmas concert tickets this year, according to the announcement.

In past years, tickets for the Christmas concert have also been distributed via a random selection process. Information about this year’s ticket registration has not yet been announced.

For the orchestra’s fall concert on Oct. 23, a standby line will be available the night of the performance. The live event is for those 8 years old and older.

See “Temple Square Parking and Directions” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org for information on parking and general event information. Tabernacle access on Temple Square is through the north, south and west gates.

Danny Soulier plays the timpani as he performs with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour in São Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

About the Orchestra at Temple Square

President Gordon B. Hinckley, then President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced in October 1999 the organization of a symphonic orchestra to serve as a companion ensemble to the choir. The Chorale at Temple Square and the choir’s formal training school were also created then, according to the Church News archives.

The orchestra was officially organized on Oct. 16, 1999, and the first concert with the Tabernacle Choir singers was later that month on Oct. 29.

Orchestra members perform at a variety of events, from individual performers and small ensembles to 85 musicians from a roster of about 200 people. Their performances include the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word,” during the Bells at Temple Square concerts, the choir’s annual Christmas concerts and other special events. Since 2005, the orchestra has participated in biennial concert tours with the choir as well as presenting its own symphonic concerts in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, according to information from the Tabernacle Choir.

The orchestra has been on the recent “Songs of Hope” multiyear, multicity tour with stops in Mexico City, Mexico; metro Manila, Philippines; and Florida and Georgia in the United States; Lima, Peru, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil, in South America. They also performed at the Hollywood Bowl in California earlier this year.

Like members of the Tabernacle Choir or Bells at Temple Square, orchestra members are volunteers, audition for their spot, are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and live within 100 miles of Salt Lake City. Each is a musical missionary for the Church.

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Members of The Orchestra at Temple Square perform during their concert as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour in São Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

Maria Phippen performs on the harp with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera as part of the "Songs of Hope" Tour in São Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of the horn section of The Orchestra at Temple Square perform at the Sala São Paulo concert hall in São Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

A group of cello players with The Orchestra at Temple Square, including Marcos Rangel, right center, perform their first concert in Brazil aas part of the "Songs of Hope" tour at the Sala São Paulo concert hall in São Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. Rangel is from Brazil. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of the horn section of The Orchestra at Temple Square perform at the concert hall, Sala São Paulo in São Paulo Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News