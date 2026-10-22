‘Water is life’: The Church brings clean water to rural communities

Mwanza Tanzania District President Michael Itongwa and his wife, Sister Jessica Itongwa, open a water tap at one of the eight water points whose construction was funded by the Church in collaboration with Water for Good in Zumve Village, Tanzania, Aug. 20, 2026.

People around the world — from Tanzania in East Africa to Taha’a in French Polynesia — have been blessed by recent efforts by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to provide safe, clean water to rural communities.

The Church works year after year to support clean water projects as part of its effort to follow the Savior’s two great commandments to love God and love one’s neighbor.

In an effort to care for those in need last year, the Church conducted or sponsored 3,514 humanitarian projects and donated 7.4 million volunteer hours in 196 countries. The Church also spent $1.58 billion on disaster relief, medical care, food security, education and more.

Here is more about water projects in French Polynesia, Tanzania and Jamaica.

Taha’a, French Polynesia

After years of unreliable water supply on the island of Taha’a in French Polynesia, the Church donated a new reservoir and improvements to part of the island’s water supply. This will impact thousands of residents, according to a news release on the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

The project included two major parts: new reservoir tanks at Hurepiti and the replacement of part of the water system in the village of Faaaha.

The new infrastructure was officially handed over to government leaders on Oct. 6.

Latter-day Saints and community members in Taha’a, French Polynesia, on Oct. 6, 2026, pose next to new water tanks made possible on the island thanks to donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Manea Tuahu, an Area Seventy, spoke at the event about the people who had come together to support the project.

“The project we are celebrating today is the result of a sincere collaboration between the municipality of Taha’a, technical teams, local families and volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he said.

Elder Tuahu said this effort — and other humanitarian efforts carried out by the Church — are rooted in faith and a desire to follow Jesus Christ.

“Service is not merely a humanitarian act; it is an expression of our faith and our commitment to follow the example of Christ, who spent His life blessing, healing and bringing relief,” he said.

The Hurepiti water system serves homes, schools and other community facilities. Taha’a Mayor Martial Teroroiria said the improvements are more important than the physical infrastructure itself.

From left, Faaaha Mayor Terii Rupea; Taha’a Mayor Martial Teroroiria; Elder Manea Tuahu, an Area Seventy; and Bora Bora Tahiti Stake President Moana M. Teriipaia participate in the ceremonial lei cutting during a water project handover on Taha’a, French Polynesia, on Oct. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Water is life,” he said. “It is essential for our families, our schools, our public services, our businesses and all of our daily activities.”

The Taha’a municipality will continue to operate and maintain the water systems. Mayor Teroroiria spoke about the responsibility to care over the donation.

“We must also think about our children and the generations who will follow us,” he said. “That is also what it means to be responsible for our community: preparing for the future.”

Tanzania

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, working in partnership with Water for Good, is helping provide safe and reliable water to villages in Tanzania.

The Bukene–Imesela Lake Victoria Water Supply Project includes solar-powered booster stations, wells, pumps, storage tanks and water points in several villages and communities.

In gratitude, organizers of the Uhuru Torch Race — an annual national torch relay — invited leaders representing the Church and Water for Good to hold the Uhuru Torch during the relay for a period of time in Zumve Village on Aug. 20.

Mwanza Tanzania District President Michael Itongwa holds the Uhuru Torch as a gesture of the Tanzania government’s appreciation for the Church's implementation of a water project in Zumve Village, Tanzania, Aug. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The gesture symbolized the Tanzania government’s recognition of the institutions’ contributions to improving access to safe water and supporting community development in the project areas, the Church’s Africa Newsroom reported.

President Michael Itongwa, president of the Church’s Mwanza Tanzania District, said the collective generosity of Church members helped make the project possible and emphasized the Church’s commitment to service.

“We love you. We are all sons and daughters of the same Heavenly Father,” he said. “The desire of our hearts is to reach out to all of His children, without regard to race, religion, or social or political background, and help them improve their lives, as our Savior did during His mortal ministry.”

The Water for Good country director, Devocatus Kamara, said, “The Church has always supported us in our efforts to provide solutions to the global water and sanitation crisis, not only in this country but around the world.”

Jamaica

The Church supported the donation of water stations and reusable bottles for eight schools in Jamaica in October. The stations and bottles are intended to make it easier for students to stay hydrated throughout the school day and contribute to the well-being of the school communities, according to a news release from the Church’s Caribbean Newsroom.

Local leaders and Church representatives celebrated the donation to Hydrate Caribbean at the eight schools. Hydrate Caribbean launched earlier this June with the goal of putting clean water stations for students to refill water bottles in schools.