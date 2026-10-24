Conferencegoers sing a hymn during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

While learning the new hymns in “Hymns for Home and Church” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I noticed a particular phrase in three songs — “anytime, anywhere.”

“Anytime, Anywhere,” by Angie Killian, teaches about praying to Heavenly Father and listening for heavenly guidance “anytime, anywhere.”

“Close as a Quiet Prayer” by Sally DeFord also teaches, “I can pray to my Father above anytime, anywhere.”

Then, the African American spiritual “I’m Gonna Live So God Can Use Me” sings, “I’m gonna live so God can use me / Anytime and anywhere.” The next verses are “work,” “pray” and “sing” “so God can use me / Anytime and anywhere.”

As I pondered on those words, “anytime, anywhere,” a line from the Young Women theme came into my mind, which I recited so often in those formative years of my life: “I will stand as a witness of God at all times and in all things and in all places.”

At baptism, we covenant to take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ. Mosiah 18:9 talks about those at the Waters of Mormon who were desirous to come unto the fold of God and “to stand as witnesses of God at all times and in all things, and in all places that ye may be in, even until death, that ye may be redeemed of God, and be numbered with those of the first resurrection, that ye may have eternal life.”

A choir sings hymns during the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference devotional in the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, Sept. 13. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Two ways I have found that I can take upon myself the Savior’s name anytime, anywhere are to:

1. Use the correct name of the Church and its members.

2. Wear the garment of the holy priesthood as directed in the temple.

In his October 2022 Liahona article, “The Everlasting Covenant,” late President Russell M. Nelson said: “We take the Lord’s name upon ourselves as individuals. We also take His name upon us as a people. Being passionate about using the correct name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a vital way that we as a people take His name upon us.”

Chapter 24 of “Teachings of the Presidents of the Church: President Russell M. Nelson” is entirely dedicated to President Nelson’s teachings over decades on the topic. He reminded us that the Lord Himself gave the name of His Church and had impressed upon his mind the need to use it.

In that chapter, the promises listed for using the correct name of the Church and its members include:

Increased faith and access to greater spiritual power.

A pouring out of power and blessings “the likes of which we have never seen.”

The knowledge and power of God to help take the restored gospel of Jesus Christ around the world and to prepare for His Second Coming.

President Dallin H. Oaks has continually emphasized the Church’s full name in many settings. For example, in the most recent general conference, President Oaks said, “This is the Church of Jesus Christ, so named because it is His Church with the restored fullness of His doctrine and authority in these latter days.”

He also said in his closing remarks: “This is the restored gospel of Jesus Christ in His Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Truth is to be found here.”

While listening to all of his previous general conference talks after he became the Prophet one year ago, I heard President Oaks use the correct name of the Church over and over again.

Regarding the temple garment, in his April 2024 general conference address “Covenants and Responsibilities,” President Oaks explained that people who have been endowed in the temple are responsible to wear a temple garment.

“Because covenants do not ‘take a day off,’ to remove one’s garments can be understood as a disclaimer of the covenant responsibilities and blessings to which they relate. In contrast, persons who wear their garments faithfully and keep their temple covenants continually affirm their role as disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ,” President Oaks said.

Friends and families roam Temple Square ahead of the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

In that same conference, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said, “As I keep my covenants and obligations with God, including wearing the garment of the holy priesthood, my very life can become a personal symbol of my love and deep gratitude for my Savior, Jesus Christ, and my desire to have Him with me always.”

The General Handbook lists the promised blessings: “As you keep your covenants, including the sacred privilege to wear the garment as instructed in the initiatory ordinances, you will have greater access to the Savior’s mercy, protection, strength and power.”

I know that wearing the garment of the holy priesthood and using the correct name of the Church are ways we can take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ and have His power with us anytime, anywhere.

— Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News.