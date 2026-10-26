Primary children from the Lima Peru Comas Stake smile with other children in the Los Coyes community after a Primary service activity on Oct. 6, 2026.

Primary children of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world are looking for needs in their communities, planning service activities, inviting others and carrying out that service.

For a recent Primary service activity, Primary children in the Lima Peru Comas Stake planned a way to help children in need, collected the items and then delivered the donations personally — even walking the rest of the way uphill when their bus couldn’t get through.

The planning began in August, when the children talked about how they could help other children in the Los Coyes community in northern Lima. Based on the children’s suggestions, the Primary decided to collect personal items in good condition that could be useful, the Church’s Peru Newsroom reported.

With the leaders’ help, the Primary children collected and organized the items over the next several weeks and met at the Comas stake center on Oct. 6 to load the items and take them by bus to the community.

Then, at the end of their journey, the children and their leaders had to leave their bus when the bus could only go so far along the route because of the difficult access. Even in the bright sun, the children “continued enthusiastically until they reached the community,” the report said.

Nearly 100 children benefited from the donations.

Meanwhile, Primary children in Lima, Peru, noticed that many of the elderly members of their wards sat alone at church. So they made a plan to help. They called it the Hug-a-Grandparent Project, the July 2026 Friend magazine reported.

The children spent several months getting to know the “grandparents” in their wards. They welcomed them at church, visited them in their homes, helped them with yard work and shared food with them. Finally, they held an activity to help the grandparents feel special with games, songs and dances.

Primary children in other countries have been serving as well.

For example, Primary children in West Yorkshire, England, collected over 200 books to donate to children, reported the August 2026 Friend magazine. In Utah, Primary children brought lunch for local police officers and sang a Primary song to show their gratitude. They met many police officers and toured the station, according to the June 2026 Friend magazine.

Primary children in North Carolina collected broken crayons, sorted them by color and peeled off the paper so that the old crayons could be recycled by a company that makes them into easy-to-hold triangle crayons, explained the July 2026 Friend magazine. Children in hospitals got the new crayons.

Primary children in Virginia made a paper-doll chain for a former Primary chorister who moved into a senior living facility. They wrote words from Primary songs on the chain to help him remember his favorite songs, according to the October 2026 Friend magazine.

The October 2026 Friend magazine shows Primary children who made a paper chain for their Primary chorister as part of a Primary service project. | Mary Richards, Church News

Children in Maritime Region, Togo, helped clean a health clinic and donated food. Afterward, they joined in a community celebration and had fun playing soccer with others, reported the December 2026 Friend magazine. And in Pohnpei State, Micronesia, Primary children picked up trash at a local park and played kickball after, the July 2026 Friend magazine noted.

Primary children in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, also served in their community by taking part in a beach cleanup with their friends. “They admired the many beautiful shells as they picked up trash. Their experience helped them feel gratitude for the beautiful world Heavenly Father created,” said the August 2026 Friend.

In Ontario, Canada, Primary children collected items to donate to children staying at the hospital. The children decorated boxes for the donations, handed out flyers and made videos to inspire their neighbors to donate too. The children wrote cards for each child in the hospital who would get a bag.

At the end of the activity, they had filled 139 bags. “That’s a lot of love to share,” said a social media post from The Friend.