How to get tickets for ‘Savior of the World’ at the Tabernacle

Karli Welch portrays Mary the mother of Jesus and Richard Eklof portays Joseph during a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Tickets will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. MST for this year’s production of “Savior of the World” in Salt Lake City.

Due to the Conference Center closing to prepare for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration and open house next year, this year’s production of “Savior of the World” will be a concert-style presentation in the Tabernacle on Temple Square, Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28. There will be evening performances both days and a matinee performance on Saturday.

The free tickets will be available to reserve at ticketing.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This year will include the first act, which ends with the birth of the Savior. It will include a live orchestra, choir and actors with minimal staging. The full production is expected to return to the Conference Center in 2027.

The choir is expected to include about 300 people, including adults, children, youth and young adults — with many participating as families. It will feature a live orchestra to create “a rich musical experience focused on the anticipation and celebration of the Savior’s birth,” according to a post on the Savior of the World Facebook page. The event is for audiences ages 8 and older.

In past years, the full two-hour musical production of “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” has been presented in the Conference Center Little Theater from late November through December. The presentation in Salt Lake City included multiple casts.

It was first performed in the Christmas 2000 season — the year the Conference Center opened.

The full “Savior of the World” will be presented this Christmas in New Zealand Dec. 16-19 in the Due Drop Events Centre, Auckland, New Zealand, according to information from the Church’s Pacific Area.